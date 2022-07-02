N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, ppd.
CLEVELAND — The series opener between the New York Yankees and Cleveland was postponed by rain Friday night, the latest weather issue for the Guardians, who have already played five doubleheaders at home.
They’ll play their sixth at Progressive Field on Saturday as the teams will have a split doubleheader, starting at 12:10 p.m. The second game will begin at 6:10 p.m.
Cubs 6, Red Sox 5
CHICAGO — Rookie Christopher Morel homered in his third consecutive game, and Chicago rallied to beat Boston.
Jarren Duran, back in the lineup for Boston after missing a three-game series at Toronto because he’s unvaccinated, drove the game’s first pitch from Adrian Sampson for a home run. Jackie Bradley Jr. made it 4-0 with a three-run double in the second.
Blue Jays 9, Rays 2
TORONTO — José Berríos stopped his three-start winless streak, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs, and Toronto celebrated Canada Day by beating Tampa Bay for its fourth win in five games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 3 for 3 with a solo home run and also walked. Cavan Biggio was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two walks, and also scored twice. Seven of Toronto’s 11 hits were for extra bases.
Marlins 6, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Brian Anderson homered, and Miami beat Washington for its ninth win in 10 games against the Nationals this season.
Jon Berti stole two bases to increase his major-league leading total to 24.
Keibert Ruiz homered for Washington, which fell to 6-25 against the the NL East. Washington lost its 50th game by the earliest date since the 2009 Nats were 22-50 after games of June 26.
Phillies 5, Cardinals 3
PHILADELPHIA — Darick Hall’s tiebreaking homer was his third straight shot since being called up, and Rhys Hoskins went deep to add an insurance run, leading Philadelphia past St. Louis.
Hall broke a 3-all tie in the sixth when he led off by driving a 79-mph changeup from Miles Mikolas (5-6) into the seats in right. All three of Hall’s hits have been home runs since his arriving from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Hall went deep twice in Philadelphia’s 14-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.
Braves 9, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Max Fried won his eighth straight decision, Austin Riley put Atlanta ahead to stay in the first inning with his team-high 19th home run and the Braves routed Cincinnati.
Dansby Swanson added a three-run homer in the seventh for the defending World Series champion Braves, who are 22-6 since the start of June to close within 3 1/2 games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Mets 4, Rangers 3
NEW YORK — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, expectant father David Peterson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and the New York Mets beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Friday night to stop a season-high three-game losing streak.
Mark Canha hit a tying RBI single in the fourth that ended an 0-for-14 slide. Two batters later, Escobar snapped a 0-for-10 rut by hitting a 3-2 sinker from Glenn Otto (5-5) into the right field second deck for a 4-1 lead.
Royals 3, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Vinnie Pasquantino hit his first major league home run and Hunter Dozier followed with a drive into the bullpen, leading Brad Keller and Kansas City over Detroit.
Brad Keller (3-9) allowed five hits and two walks in six-plus scoreless innings.
Brewers 19, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Rowdy Tellez homered for the fifth time in five games and drove in five runs, Corbin Burnes took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and Milwaukee routed Pittsburgh.
Willy Adames hit a grand slam as the Brewers connected five times. They also had five doubles among their 16 hits, scoring seven runs in the second inning and eight runs in the eighth.
Twins 3, Orioles 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton his second game-ending home run of the season, a two-run drive off Jorge López in the ninth inning that lifted Minnesota over Baltimore.
Baltimore took a 2-1 lead when Ryan McKenna doubled off Caleb Thielbar leading off the eighth, advanced on Trey Mancini’s groundout and scored as Jorge Mateo grounded to Luis Arraez, beating the second baseman’s late and off-line throw home.
Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 3
DENVER — David Peralta, Alek Thomas and Carson Kelly homered, and Merrill Kelly pitched seven strong innings to lead Arizona over Colorado, which lost a starting pitcher to injury for the second straight game.
Peralta added an RBI double and Thomas a run-scoring triple for the Diamondbacks.
Athletics 3, Mariners 1
SEATTLE — Sean Murphy delivered a pair of key two-out hits, including a solo home run, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Murphy had a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales that scored Tony Kemp to give the A’s a 1-0 lead. He came through two innings later with an opposite field homer off reliever Penn Murfee to extend Oakland’s lead to 3-1.
White Sox 1, Giants 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Leury García broke up a scoreless game on an RBI single with two outs in the top of the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0.
Gavin Sheets started the rally when he reached on a one-out fielding error by pitcher Camilo Doval (2-4). AJ Pollock singled with two outs before García’s deciding line drive to right.
Andrew Vaughn hit a two-out double for the White Sox in the eighth against Dominic Leone, who then induced Luis Robert’s inning-ending groundout.
