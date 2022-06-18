Phillies 5, Nationals 3, 1st game
Phillies 8, Nationals 7 (10 innings), 2nd game
WASHINGTON — J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead two-run single in the 10th inning with the aid of an obstruction call and Philadelphia completed a doubleheader sweep of Washington for its 14th victory in 16 games.
Bryce Harper had three hits against his old team, helping the Phillies win the opener.
In the first game, Nick Castellanos hit a two-run double in the first off Joan Adon as the Phillies built an early 4-0 lead. Brad Hand worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth for his second save.
Ranger Suárez (5-4) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings as the teams made up a game postponed by the lockout. Adon (1-11), summoned as the Nationals’ 27th man, allowed four runs in five innings while extending his major league lead in losses.
Cubs 1, Braves 0
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs stopped the Atlanta Braves’ 14-game winning streak and ended their own 10-game skid with a 1-0 victory Friday behind rookie Christoper Morel eight-inning sacrifice fly.
A pair of double-digit streaks had not ended in the same game since Philadelphia beat Houston on Sept. 15, 1999, ending the Phillies’ skid at 11 and the Brewers’ winning streak at 12.
Brewers 5, Reds 4
CINCINNATI — Keston Hiura hit a tiebreaking home run off Ross Detwiler in the seventh inning and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati in a battle of long balls.
Hunter Renfroe’s three-run homer in the fourth and Willy Adames’ solo shot in the fifth built a 4-0 lead against Hunter Greene on a night every run scored on a homer.
Giants 2, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Carlos Rodón scattered two hits over eight innings and San Francisco edged Pittsburgh.
Rodón (6-4) won his second straight start after striking out eight with two walks as the Giants sent the Pirates to their 10th loss in 11 games. Camilo Doval worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save.
Luis González took the game’s third pitch from Zach Thompson (3-5) and sent it over the right-field seats for his third home run. Joc Pederson hit his 14th homer leading off the fourth.
Orioles 1, Rays 0
BALTIMORE — Dean Kremer pitched six scoreless innings and rookie Adley Rutschman singled home the game’s only run in the seventh as Baltimore sent Tampa Bay to its fourth straight loss.
Kremer allowed five hits and matched the six scoreless frames thrown by Tampa Bay’s Shane Baz. Then Ryan Mountcastle hit a one-out double off Calvin Faucher (0-1), and Rutschman followed with a single to center.
Yankees 12, Blue Jays 3
TORONTO — Anthony Rizzo capped the Yankees’ eight-run fifth inning with a grand slam off the facing of the third deck in right, and New York extended its winning streak to eight games.
Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Joey Gallo also homered for the Yankees, who lead the major leagues with 105 home runs and are off to the best start since 1998 at 48-16.
Red Sox 6, Cardinals 5
BOSTON — Michael Wacha pitched neatly into the sixth inning against his former team and Boston shut down St. Louis’ rally in the ninth.
The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 6-1 going into the ninth and reliever Austin Davis retired the first two batters. St. Louis loaded the bases and reliever Tanner Houck gave up an RBI double to Tommy Edman that made it 6-3 and a two-run double to Brendan Donovan.
Mets 10, Marlins 4
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered after being surprised by his mom’s first visit to see him at Citi Field, Pete Alonso slugged a grand slam in the sixth inning and New York beat Miami.
Lindor’s wife, Katia, surprised her husband by flying in his mother, Maria Serrano, for her first visit to New York since Lindor was acquired from Cleveland in January 2021.
Lindor pointed to his family in the suites after hitting a three-run homer in the first inning off Pablo López (4-3).
Rockies 10, Padres 4
DENVER — C.J. Cron homered twice among his three hits and drove in five runs, Randal Grichuk also went deep and Colorado snapped a seven-game home losing streak.
Charlie Blackmon added three hits for the Rockies, including a run-scoring triple and RBI single.
Rangers 7, Tigers 0
DETROIT — Jonah Heim doubled, homered and drove in three runs and Texas sent Detroit to its sixth straight loss.
Jon Gray (2-3) pitched seven scoreless innings to end a five-start winless streak. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (5-4) allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings. The Tigers have been outscored 43-7 in the six losses and have scored one run in their last 35 innings.
Astros 13, White Sox 3
HOUSTON — Michael Brantley’s grand slam was one of three homers in a 10-run sixth inning that propelled Houston past Chicago.
Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker also homered in the sixth on a night when the Astros hit five homers and tied a season high for runs. Alex Bregman (two-run homer) and Yuli Gurriel (solo homer) added blasts, and Tucker had an RBI double, extending his hitting streak to a career-long 15 games, the longest active run in the majors.
Diamondbacks 7, Twins 2
PHOENIX — Jordan Luplow homered twice to back Madison Bumgarner and Arizona beat Minnesota.
Bumgarner (3-6) labored through his first three innings, giving up eight hits but limiting the Twins to two runs. The veteran left-hander then permitted just one hit in the next three innings before being relieved, finishing with three strikeouts and a walk in 103 pitches over six innings.
Royals 5, Athletics 1
OAKLAND — Daniel Lynch had a career-high 10 strikeouts in five innings to win for the first time in nearly two months, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Friday night in a matchup of teams with the two worst records in the major leagues.
Salvador Perez doubled and homered for the Royals. Whit Merrifield added three hits while Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor each had two to send the plummeting A’s to their 21st loss in their last 24 home games.
The Royals (22-41) began the day percentage points ahead of the A’s, who fell to 22-44 with the loss and dropped 19 games behind the first-place Astros in the AL West.
