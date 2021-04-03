Rays 6, Marlins 4
Joey Wendle hit a three-run homer, highlighting a four-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Tampa Bay over Miami.
Wendle’s one-out shot off closer Anthony Bass (0-1) landed in the upper deck in right field and erased a 4-2 deficit. Manuel Margot then tripled and scored on Francisco Mejia’s sacrifice fly.
Margot also homered and Austin Meadows went deep for the second consecutive game, helping Tampa Bay win its seventh straight in Miami dating to 2019.
Andrew Kittredge (1-0) gave up a run in the eighth. Diego Castillo got his second save with a scoreless ninth.
Miguel Rojas had a two-run single in the seventh that put Miami ahead 3-2.
Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless ball. Pablo Lopez was lifted after five shutout innings for the Marlins.
Orioles 3, Red Sox 0
BOSTON — John Means pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, allowing a single to lead off the game and retiring his last 18 batters as Baltimore blanked Boston in their rain-delayed opener.
Means (1-0) struck out five and permitted just two baserunners — the other on an error. Ryan Mountcastle doubled home two runs in the sixth and Anthony Santander added an RBI single in the eighth.
César Valdez got three outs for the save.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora returned after serving a suspension last year for his role in the Astros cheating scandal. He received a big cheer when the teams were introduced before the game.
Means allowed a single to Boston leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández, then picked him off first.
Nathan Eovaldi (0-1) scattered four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings.
Astros 9, Athletics 5
OAKLAND — Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer for his second longball in two games, and the Houston Astros slugged past the Oakland Athletics.
Yuli Gurriel also connected and Michael Brantley added a run-scoring double as Houston jumped out to a big lead again — a night after the Astros won the opener 8-1 behind Zack Greinke's six shutout innings.
Kyle Tucker hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh as Houston added an insurance run — and it was an important one, as Chad Pinder connected for a two-run homer in the bottom half.
Houston's José Altuve reached base in all five of his plate appearances, with three hits and two walks. The Astros have scored 17 runs in their first two games.
Left-hander Jesús Luzardo (0-1) struck out eight with one walk over five innings, surrendering the two homers among his eight hits and five runs.
Padres 4, Diamondbacks 2
SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell struck out eight before being pulled after 4.2 scoreless innings in his Padres debut, and Eric Hosmer homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs as San Diego beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Snell was impressive in holding the Diamondbacks to four hits and two walks but wasn't eligible for the win because he didn't pitch five innings. San Diego manager Jayce Tingler lifted the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner after he got the second out of the fourth, with Ketel Marte aboard on a double and the Padres leading 3-0.
Craig Stammen came on and retired Eduardo Escobar on two pitches. Snell had struck out Escobar twice.
Giants 6, Mariners 3
SEATTLE — Evan Longoria and Buster Posey both homered for the second straight game, and the San Francisco Giants took advantage of the Seattle Mariners' bullpen issues for a win.
Posey went deep leading off the third inning and Longoria added a two-run shot off starter Yusei Kikuchi in the sixth to tie it at 3.
A night after San Francisco’s bullpen struggled late, it was Seattle’s turn to have problems with one of its relievers.
The Giants scored three times in the seventh off Drew Steckenrider (0-1). Donovan Solano had the big blow with a two-out, two-run double, but a pair of walks earlier in the inning created the problems for Steckenrider. Longoria also had an RBI single.
Dodgers 11, Rockies 6
White Sox 12, Angels 8
