Mets 7, Rockies 6
NEW YORK — Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a victory over the Colorado Rockies.
Brett Baty launched his second major league homer and Starling Marte had a two-run triple for the NL East leaders, who have won the first two games of the four-game series.
Canha put the Mets ahead 4-3 with an RBI double in the sixth. Elias Díaz laced a three-run double that gave Colorado a 6-4 advantage in the eighth, but Canha tied it with a two-run double in the bottom half.
Yankees 3, Athletics 2
OAKLAND — Gerrit Cole struck out 11 on the way to his first win since July 17, Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer in the fifth for No. 49 on the season and New York beat Oakland.
Cole (10-6) allowed one run on three hits over 7.1 innings to snap a six-start winless stretch in which he’d gone 0-4 since beating Boston last month. He reached double-digit wins for the eighth time in his career.
Jonah Bride connected for his first career homer in the seventh against Cole.
Orioles 2, Astros 0
HOUSTON — Rookie Kyle Bradish pitched eight strong innings before two relievers completed the four-hitter to lead Baltimore past Houston.
Bradish (2-5) limited Houston’s powerful offense to just a pair of singles and struck out six in the longest outing of his career to get his second win — first since May 10 against St. Louis.
Red Sox 9, Rays 8
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, and Boston stopped Tampa Bay’s six-game win streak.
Kevin Plawecki had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who had dropped four in a row. Michael Wacha (9-1) struck out six in six innings, settling down after a shaky start.
Tampa Bay (69-56) began the day on top of the AL wild-card standings. Yandy Díaz, Jose Siri and Ji-Man Choi homered, but the Rays blew an early 4-1 lead.
Boston (61-65) went ahead to stay with two in the fourth and fifth, and three more runs in the sixth.
Cubs 4, Brewers 3 (10)
MILWAUKEE — Ian Happ hit two two-run homers for Chicago’s only hits in a win over the Milwaukee.
Happ hit a drive off Matt Bush in the seventh and a tiebreaking shot against All-Star Devin Williams (4-3) in the 10th. Both homers sailed over the right-field wall.
Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez tied the game with a leadoff homer in the ninth off Brandon Hughes, but the Brewers squandered opportunities to close it out in the ninth and 10th.
Rangers 7, Tigers 6
ARLINGTON, Texas — Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Mark Mathias homered in the first three innings, and Texas held on to beat Detroit.
Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 22 games for Texas, matching Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the longest in the American League this season. García reached on a dribbler down the third base line in the third inning.
Phillies 7, Pirates 4
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit a two-run single in his first at-bat after a 52-game absence due to a broken left thumb, helping streaking Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh.
Harper grounded out twice and lined out sharply in his three other at-bats in his first action since being hit on the hand by San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on June 25. The reigning NL MVP batted cleanup as the designated hitter and helped the Phillies win their fifth straight game.
Reds 7, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Donovan Solano hit a two-run double off Cade Cavalli in the pitching prospect’s big league debut, and Cincinnati beat Washington.
Aristides Aquino drove in three runs for the Reds, who had dropped four in a row. Mike Minor (3-10) pitched seven sparkling innings for his second straight win.
Cavalli (0-1), the No. 22 selection in the 2020 amateur draft, was tagged for seven runs and six hits in 4.1 innings.
Diamondbacks 7, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Josh Rojas hit a three-run double and Emmanual Rivera had a two-run homer in a six-run inning, and Arizona beat Chicago.
Chicago product Alek Thomas hit a deep sacrifice fly to score Christian Walker to start Arizona’s frenetic second inning. White Sox starter Johnny Cueto (6-6) walked Geraldo Perdomo to load the bases, and Rojas followed with his 20th double of the year. Four pitches later, Rivera hit his 11th home run of the season to make it 6-0.
Padres 13, Royals 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kim Ha-seong homered and drove in five runs, and San Diego beat Kansas City.
Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth also homered for San Diego in the franchise’s first trip to Kansas City since 2002. Myers finished with three hits and three RBIs, and José Azocar had a career-high four hits.
Kim hit an RBI single in the sixth, a two-run double in San Diego’s four-run seventh and a two-run shot in the ninth.
Twins 9, Giants 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Gilberto Celestino hit a bases-clearing double and Gary Sánchez added two-run home run, all in a six-run third inning, as Minnesota snapped a six-game skid.
Carlos Correa and Kyle Garlick also homered for Minnesota, which scored just a dozen runs and batted .176 during its nearly week-long losing streak. Garlick had three hits in his return to the lineup after being sidelined since Aug. 1 with a right rib contusion, .
Braves 11, Cardinals 4
ST. LOUIS — Spencer Strider pitched six strong innings and William Contreras hit a three-run double as Atlanta won it’s fourth straight.
Atlanta has won seven of eight and 15 of its last 17 games. The defending World Series champions remained two games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets. St. Louis has lost three of five but still holds a six-game lead in the NL Central over Milwaukee.
Contreras, who had his first career four-hit game, faced reliever Andre Pallante with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth. He sent an 0-1 pitch to the right-center wall to score Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Travis d’Arnaud for a 5-1 lead.
Guardians 2, Mariners 2 (11 innings)
SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 on Friday night in a matchup of American League playoff contenders.
Cleveland's lead in the AL Central was trimmed to three games over Minnesota, which blanked San Francisco. Seattle is clinging to a postseason spot in a tight wild-card race.
After a tense pitching duel between starters Shane Bieber and Logan Gilbert, the Mariners got a terrific effort from their bullpen and pulled it out.
Haniger hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the 11th on a 2-0 pitch from All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase (2-3) to score automatic runner Dylan Moore from second base.
