Red Sox 3, Yankees 1
NEW YORK — Garrett Whitlock got his second win since replacing Corey Kluber in the Red Sox rotation, Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández homered, and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees in the first meeting this year of a rivalry cut to 13 games by the new balanced schedule.
Gerrit Cole (7-1) lost for the first time this season after going unbeaten in his first 13 starts.
Whitlock (3-2) allowed two runs — one earned — and seven hits in 6.1 innings with six strikeouts and one walk. The right-hander, who turns 27 on Sunday, was put in the rotation in late May after Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, started 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA in his first nine outings.
Orioles 3, Royals 2
BALTIMORE — Austin Hays homered on the first pitch thrown by Kansas City starter Daniel Lynch, Tyler Wells took a three-hitter into the seventh inning and Baltimore beat the struggling Royals 3-2.
Gunnar Henderson had three hits, stole two bases and scored a run for the Orioles, who have won two straight for the first time since May 24-25. Coming off a victory at Milwaukee, Baltimore never relinquished the lead after Hays’ leadoff shot inside the left-field foul pole.
Wells (5-2) allowed two runs and five hits over 6.2 innings, striking out four and walking one. The 6-foot-8 righty was lifted with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh with the score 3-1.
Twins 3, Blue Jays 2 (10)
TORONTO — Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and had a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th as Minnesota snapped a season-high five game losing streak.
Taylor generated all the scoring for the Twins, who had totaled seven runs in their previous six games.
Royce Lewis hit an infield single off Adam Cimber (0-1) to begin the 10th, advancing automatic runner Ryan Jeffers to third. One out later, Taylor hit a flyball to left field and Jeffers slid home ahead of a bouncing throw from Whit Merrifield.
Toronto loaded the bases against Jhoan Duran (2-2) in the ninth but couldn’t break through. Brandon Belt lined out to second base on a 3-2 pitch to send it to extra innings.
Braves 3, Nationals 2
ATLANTA — Orlando Arcia broke an eighth-inning tie with an infield single and Atlanta beat Washington in yet another comeback victory.
Trailing 2-1, the Braves rallied against Kyle Finnegan (3-3) for two runs for their sixth consecutive win. The victory came after the Braves overcame deficits of at least three runs in each game of a three-game sweep of the New York Mets.
Sean Murphy led off the eighth with a single that hit Finnegan’s leg. Pinch-runner Sam Hilliard moved to third on Eddie Rosario’s single, and Rosario moved to second on a fielding error by right fielder Lane Thomas. Marcell Ozuna drove in Hilliard with a grounder to first base which Dominic Smith bobbled briefly as he looked to throw to the plate. Arcia’s grounder was bobbled by shortstop CJ Abrams and ruled a hit as Rosario scored the go-ahead run.
Rays 8, Rangers 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaac Paredes homered twice and drove in a career-high six runs, Tyler Glasnow got his first win in two years, and Tampa Bay beat Texas.
Paredes had an RBI double with two outs in the first inning and made it 4-1 with a three-run homer in the third off Andrew Heaney (4-4). His second home run, a two-run shot off Spencer Howard, came in a four-run sixth that put Tampa Bay ahead 8-1.
Glasnow (1-0) gave up one run, one hit and struck out six over six innings in his third start this year. It was the 6-foot-8 right-hander’s first win since June 8, 2021. He missed most of last season after Tommy John surgery and started 2023 on the injured list with a left oblique strain.
Diamondbacks 11, Tigers 6
DETROIT — Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll hit his first grand slam in a seven-run seventh inning for his second homer of the night and Arizona handed Detroit its seventh straight loss.
Carroll also doubled in the ninth. On Wednesday night in a 6-2 victory in Washington in NL West-leading Arizona’s previous game, the speedy outfielder was 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs. He’s hitting .307.
Merrill Kelly (8-3) improved to 7-0 in his last six starts, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out five.
Jake Rogers homered twice for Detroit, and Javier Báez homered in the ninth.
Pirates 14, Mets 7
PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes tied career highs with five hits and four RBIs and Pittsburgh routed mistake-prone New York.
The Pirates jumped on Tylor Megill (5-4) early to send the reeling Mets to their seventh straight loss.
Hayes had a two-run single in the third against Megill and followed with a two-run double in the fifth off reliever Zach Muckenhirn while extending his hitting streak to eight games. The Pittsburgh third baseman is hitting .558 (19 of 34) with 11 RBIs during the streak, which began when he was briefly dropped to seventh in the order with his batting average languishing at .221.
Jack Suwinski went 3 for 4 with his 12th home run of the season. Carlos Santana had two hits, including his fourth home run.
Rich Hill (6-5) worked seven innings for his second straight victory. The 43-year-old Hill gave up two runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts in his longest outing of the season.
Guardians 10, Astros 9 (14)
CLEVELAND — Will Brennan doubled home Tyler Freeman immediately after Freeman’s RBI double in the 14th inning, and Cleveland outlasted Houston.
The Guardians fell behind 4-0 in the second inning and never led until Brennan’s game-ending hit. Cleveland tied it at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7 and 8-8, but Houston pushed back ahead by one run each time.
The Astros made it 9-8 in the 14th when Kyle Tucker singled in automatic runner Jose Altuve for the second time in three innings. Josh Naylor also scored twice in extra innings after starting the frame on second base, including the tying run in the 14th.
Xzavion Curry (3-0) pitched one inning for the Guardians, who played their major league-high 30th one-run game, while Seth Martinez (1-2) worked the final 3.1 innings for the Astros. The 4-hour, 3-minute game was the longest of the season for either team.
Steven Kwan singled home David Fry in the 13th for Cleveland after Mauricio Dubón’s run-scoring double gave the Astros an 8-7 in the top half.
White Sox 2, Marlins 1
CHICAGO — Luis Robert Jr. hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give Chicago a win over Miami.
Elvis Andrus singled leading against Dylan Floro (3-4) and took second on a wild pitch before Tim Anderson struck out. The Marlins intentionally walked Andrew Benintendi, and Robert drove the winning single past third baseman Jean Segura.
Dylan Cease threw six strong innings, and Liam Hendriks (2-0) worked a 1-2-3 ninth. Yasmani Grandal homered and had three hits, and the White Sox cooled off surging Miami with their sixth victory in seven games. The Marlins had won a season-high six in a row.
Miami’s Joey Wendle homered leading off the fifth.
Athletics 5, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Ramón Laureano hit a two-run triple, Jonah Bride also drove in two runs and Oakland beat Milwaukee for its first three-game winning streak of the season.
The Athletics (15-50) entered the day having put together the worst 64-game start by any team since the 1982 Minnesota Twins also went 14-50, but they’ve won their last three games by a combined score of 25-9.
All three of those wins have come away from home. The Athletics — planning to move to Las Vegas — had lost 15 straight road games before this streak.
Cardinals 7, Reds 4
ST. LOUIS — Rookie Jordan Walker homered and had a career-best three hits, Jordan Montgomery pitched six scoreless innings and St. Louis beat Cincinnati.
Nolan Gorman and Nolan Arenado homered for St. Louis, which has won two straight after dropping five in a row.
Montgomery (3-7) allowed three hits and struck out six to win for the first time since April 8 at Milwaukee. The Cardinals had lost Montgomery’s previous 10 starts.
Padres 9, Rockies 6
DENVER — Yu Darvish pitched into the sixth inning to earn his 100th career win and was backed by five home runs as San Diego beat Colorado.
Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Gary Sánchez, Trent Grisham and Brandon Dixon all went deep to help the Padres win consecutive games for the first time since May 25-26.
Darvish (5-4) earned the benchmark victory after allowing four earned runs and five hits while striking out six and walking four in 5.1 innings.
Cubs 3, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Pinch-hitter Nico Hoerner hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh to back Marcus Stroman’s fifth straight winning start as Chicago rallied to beat San Francisco and snap a four-game losing streak.
Stroman (7-4) has won each time out since a loss at Minnesota on May 14. He allowed two runs and six hits over 6.2 innings, struck out five and walked four in his team-leading 14th start of the year.
Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) gave up Seiya Suzuki’s leadoff single in the seventh then walked Ian Happ before manager Gabe Kapler turned it over to reliever Ryan Walker. He retired Dansby Swanson on a flyball then plunked Matt Mervis. Then came a well-rested Hoerner, who had most of the evening off.
Tucker Barhart also had an RBI single in the decisive seventh on a night Cubs manager David Ross shook up his lineup trying to “create a spark” given the recent offensive struggles. Chicago did just enough for Stroman.
Adbert Alzolay retired Brandon Crawford on a called third strike to end the game for his third save.
