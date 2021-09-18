CARDINALS 8, PADRES 2
ST. LOUIS — Dylan Carlson homered twice, including a grand slam, to help Miles Mikolas win for the first time in two years as the streaking St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 8-2 on Friday night in the opener of a critical series between wild-card contenders.
The Cardinals’ sixth straight win kept them a game ahead of Cincinnati for the second National League wild card. San Diego dropped 1 1/2 games behind St. Louis.
YANKEES 8, INDIANS 0
NEW YORK — Corey Kluber won for the first time in nearly four months, pitching six sharp innings in his first outing against the team that helped him blossom into a star, and New York routed Cleveland.
Joey Gallo homered twice, and Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton hit one each for the Yankees, who tied their season high with five home runs.
With 14 games left, New York moved a half-game ahead of Toronto for one of the two AL wild-card berths, a half-game behind Boston.
TWINS 7, BLUE JAYS 3
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connected for his major league-leading 46th homer, but Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson, and Miguel Sanó hit consecutive homers as Minnesota beat Toronto.
The Blue Jays slipped into the third spot in the AL wild-card race, one game behind Boston and a half-game behind the Yankees. Toronto fell to 13-3 in September.
Guerrero hit a solo homer in the third that pulled Toronto to 6-3. He moved one ahead of Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez.
WHITE SOX 8, RANGERS 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Luis Robert hit a three-run double, Dylan Cease struck out 10 in five innings and Chicago moved closer to its first division title in 13 years by trouncing Texas.
Jose Abreu drove in two runs, giving him 111 RBIs this season as the White Sox began an 11-game trip that will close their road schedule.
Chicago’s magic number over Cleveland fell to five for winning the AL Central and securing a second consecutive postseason berth for the first time in franchise history.
RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 1
BOSTON — Chris Sale returned from COVID-19 to pitch five innings of two-hit ball, and Bobby Dalbec homered to help Boston hand Baltimore its 100th loss.
One night after beating the Yankees in a walk-off win, the Orioles again helped the Red Sox close in on a playoff berth.
Alex Verdugo had three hits and a sliding catch in the left-field corner, and Hunter Renfroe had a three-run double for the Red Sox, who lead the AL wild-card race by a half-game over New York. Toronto is another half-game back.
GIANTS 6, BRAVES 5, 11 INNINGS
SAN FRANCISCO — Pinch-hitting pitcher Kevin Gausman lofted a full-count, bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and San Francisco edged Atlanta to increase its NL West lead.
The Giants, saved when Donovan Solano came off the COVID-19 injured list and connected for a tying, pinch-hit home run with two outs in the ninth, moved two games ahead of the Dodgers in the division race.
PHILLIES 4, METS 3
NEW YORK — Zack Wheeler limited the damage in a short but effective outing against his old team, Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking homer and Philadelphia held off New York.
The Phillies moved within two games of NL East leader Atlanta and stayed 2 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the league’s second wild card, with San Diego and Cincinnati also in the way.
Ian Kennedy got four outs for his 23rd save of the season, seven since a deadline trade from Texas. The third-place Mets (72-76) dropped to 2-15 in their last 17 one-run games.
BREWERS 8, CUBS 5
MILWAUKEE — Kolten Wong hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and Milwaukee moved closer to a playoff berth by beating Chicago.
The Brewers’ magic number for wrapping up the NL Central title fell to four. Their magic number for clinching a fourth consecutive postseason appearance shrank to two.
RAYS 7, TIGERS 4, 10 INNINGS
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay came back from a three-run deficit in the ninth to beat Detroit.
The Rays maintained their 8 1/2-game lead in the AL East over Boston. The Yankees are nine back.
Taylor Walls drew a leadoff walk in the 10th from Bryan Garcia (2-2) before Phillips sent a 3-1 pitch into the right-field seats.
MARINERS 6, ROYALS 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seattle rookie Jarred Kelenic spoiled the major league debut of Kansas City pitcher Jonathan Heasley by hitting a pair of two-run homers.
Kelenic’s first multihomer game kept the Mariners 3 1/2 games behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card.
PIRATES 2, MARLINS 1
MIAMI — Wil Crowe won for the first time since July 30 as Pittsburgh beat Miami.
Crowe (4-7) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked one, ending a string of five consecutive no-decisions.
Bryan Reynolds walked twice and doubled, and Anthony Alford had two hits for the Pirates.
ROCKIES 9, NATIONALS 8
WASHINGTON — Elías Díaz hit a tying homer and Brendan Rodgers had an RBI single as Colorado rallied in the ninth inning to beat Washington.
In the series opener between two teams out of the playoff race, the Rockies improved to 6-1 on their road trip.
ASTROS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 (10)
HOUSTON — Chas McCormick was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run in the 10th inning as Houston sent Arizona to its 100th loss.
The Astros tied it in the 10th with a bloop single by Jake Meyers, and after Aledmys Díaz walked to load the bases with one out, Tyler Clippard (1-1) hit McCormick in the head with an 0-2 pitch to score Yordan Alvarez. It was Houston’s first win on a hit by pitch since August 1998.
David Peralta gave the Diamondbacks the lead in the top of the 10th with an RBI single off Ryne Stanek (3-4).
José Altuve launched a two-run homer with two outs in the sixth for the only hit off Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner, who went seven innings.
Before this, the only 100-loss season in Diamondbacks history was in 2004 when the club lost 111 games.
