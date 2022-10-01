Mariners 2, Athletics 1
ATLANTA — Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Raleigh, pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens, hit a 3-2 pitch from Domingo Acevedo (3-4) just inside the right-field foul pole for a solo homer that sent the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001.
Acevedo struck out Mitch Haniger and Carlos Santana to open the ninth, but Raleigh came through with his 26th home run of the season, the most ever by a Seattle catcher.
Braves 5, Mets 2
ATLANTA — Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as Atlanta moved into a tie with New York for the NL East lead.
The defending World Series champion Braves are seeking to keep the Mets from winning one game in the three-game series and earn the tiebreaker between the teams. Atlanta, going for its fifth straight NL East title, has won eight of the 17 games in the season series.
Both teams are 98-59 with five games to go in the regular season.
Orioles 2, Yankees 1
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge didn’t come close to hitting his 62nd home run, going 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as Baltimore beat New York.
Baltimore (81-76) assured it will stop a streak of four consecutive losing seasons. The Orioles were eliminated from the playoffs later Friday night when Seattle beat Oakland.
Cardinals 2, Pirates 1
ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh.
Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the fourth inning, his 22nd homer of the season. Pujols hadn’t homered in a week since hitting Nos. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday.
Rays 7, Astros 3
HOUSTON — Drew Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and Tampa Bay beat Houston to clinch a playoff spot for the fourth straight season.
Tampa Bay extended the longest postseason streak in franchise history and earned a playoff spot for the eighth time, all since 2008.
Despite the loss, Houston clinched home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.
Guardians 6, Royals 3
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase closed for his major league-leading 40th save as Cleveland beat Kansas City.
Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth inning with his 29th home run of the season, a 404-foot blast off Brady Singer (10-5).
Cleveland has won 10 of 11 and is a major league-best 21-4 since Sept. 5. The Royals dropped their fourth in a row.
Phillies 5, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Rhys Hoskins hit his 30th home run, Bailey Falter pitched six scoreless innings and Philadelphia beat Washington to stay in position for an NL wild card.
The game was supposed to be the opener of a day-night doubleheader, but the second game was rained out and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Philadelphia (84-72) snapped a five-game losing streak and leads Milwaukee by one-half game for the final wild card.
Brewers 1, Marlins 0
MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes outpitched Sandy Alcantara, striking out seven in eight innings to lead Milwaukee past Miami.
The Brewers remained one-half game behind the Phillies for the final NL wild card.
Burnes (12-8) allowed four hits and lowered his ERA to 2.98. Devin Williams struck out three and worked around a pair of walks in the ninth for his 15th save.
Alcantara (14-9) struck out eight over his eight innings of work and held Milwaukee to five hits, two by rookie center fielder Garrett Mitchell, who scored on Rowdy Tellez’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Blue Jays 9, Red Sox 0
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Raimel Tapia homered, Alek Manoah pitched six innings and playoff-bound Toronto beat Boston.
The Blue Jays had a clubhouse celebration after the game because they clinched an AL wild-card berth Thursday when the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles.
Guerrero hit a two-run shot off Nick Pivetta (10-12) in the third inning, his 31st.
Twins 7, Tigers 0
DETROIT — Jake Ryan allowed five hits in six innings and Minnesota handed Detroit its 22nd shutout loss of the season.
Detroit had its six-game winning streak snapped and surpassed the 1973 New York Yankees and 1976 Chicago White Sox, whose 21 times shut out were the most in the American League in the DH era.
Cubs 6, Reds 1
CHICAGO — Adrian Sampson threw seven efficient innings, Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and Chicago won its fifth straight.
Sampson (4-5) gave up one run on three hits, struck out six and walked two in his 97-pitch outing.
Reds starter Graham Ashcraft (5-5) gave up six runs, five earned, in 2 2/3 innings. Cincinnati has lost four straight and seven of eight.
White Sox 3, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres’ march toward a playoff spot.
Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye toward pitching in the NL wild-card round, but the Padres lost their third straight game. With Milwaukee’s win over Miami, their magic number remained at three for clinching a wild-card berth.
The Padres’ lead over Philadelphia for the No. 2 wild card was cut to 1½ games and they’re just two games ahead of the Brewers with five to play.
Giants 10, Diamondbacks 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs and San Francisco beat Arizona for its 10th win in 11 games.
Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco Giants (79-78) moved above .500 for the first time since Aug. 17. The Giants also kept their slim wild-card hopes going with five games remaining, though a loss or a win by Philadelphia will eliminate them.
Merrill Kelly (13-8), who came in 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA against the Giants this season, served up three homers and was tagged for eight runs in 4 2/3 innings. Alex Cobb (7-7) picked up the victory with five innings of four-run ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.