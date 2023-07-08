Braves Rays Baseball

Associated Press

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr., center, celebrates with Ozzie Albies, left, and Orlando Arcia after the team’s 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a game on Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

 Mike Carlson

Braves 2, Rays 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.  — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and the red-hot Atlanta Braves began a series between teams with the best records in the major leagues with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

