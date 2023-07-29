Nationals Mets Baseball

Associated Press

The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with Francisco Alvarez (4) and Brett Baty (22) after Alonso hit a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning on Friday in New York. Alonso hit two homers in the Mets’ 5-1 win.

 Frank Franklin II

Mets 5, Nationals 1

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered twice to become the second player in Mets history with four 30-homer seasons, leading New York over Washington.

