Reds 6, Phillies 1
PHILADELPHIA — Joey Votto hit a three-run homer and Tyler Mahle tossed seven shutout innings to lead Cincinnati over Philadelphia.
Nick Castellanos added a solo homer and Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run shot for the Reds.
Mahle (10-3) allowed three hits and walked none in his second straight win. Michael Lorenzen worked the eighth and Heath Hembree gave up a run in the ninth.
Zack Wheeler (10-7) struggled on a steamy night. The ace right-hander struck out six and gave up four hits in six innings.
The Phillies (60-56) started the night in first place in the NL East.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, postponed
PITTSBURGH — A game scheduled between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.
The first game will be played at 2:35 p.m. and the nightcap at 7:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
Red Sox 8, Orioles 1
BOSTON — Kyle Schwarber scored twice in his debut for Boston and his new teammates delivered three home runs to lift the Red Sox over slumping Baltimore.
Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Red Sox, who are trying to snap out of a funk that knocked them back in the AL East.
Nick Pivetta (9-5) struck out eight in six innings. Garrett Richards pitched the final three innings and was credited with his first save since 2013.
Richie Martin homered for Baltimore, which lost its ninth straight.
Spenser Watkins (2-4) pitched four innings, allowing six runs — all earned — on seven hits with three walks and one strikeout.
Indians 7, Tigers 4
DETROIT — Cleveland rookie Ernie Clement hit the first two homers of his career while Miguel Cabrera stayed one drive short of No. 500 as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Friday night.
Cabrera went 0 for 4, leaving him at 499 career home runs and disappointing a crowd of 22,107.
Yu Chang homered and tripled for the Indians, who improved to 11-5 against Detroit this season.
Zach Plesac (7-4) allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings. He struck out eight without a walk.
Tyler Alexander (2-2) gave up four runs in five innings and took the loss.
Eric Haase hit his 19th homer and Renato Nunez hit a two-run shot for the Tigers in the ninth.
Rangers 8, Athletics 6
ARLINGTON, Texas — Yohel Pozo hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning of his major league debut, fellow rookie DJ Peters had a two-run shot and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-6 Friday night.
Pozo swung at all seven pitches he saw in the game, including one from veteran Sergio Romo that he launched high off the netting of the left field foul pole. The 24-year-old also singled against the first pitch he saw as a big leaguer in the second inning.
Dennis Santana (2-2) won despite giving up two runs in the sixth inning to let Oakland go up 4-3. Rookie Joe Barlow pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first major league save.
Pozo was called up Friday from Triple-A Round Rock, where he was second in Triple-A West in RBIs (63), fourth in batting (.337) and fifth in home runs (19). Primarily a catcher, he served as Texas’ designated hitter and batted eighth Friday.
Cardinals 6, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jack Flaherty pitched six innings of two-hit ball in his return from an oblique injury, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Friday night.
Nolan Arenado hit his 23rd homer for St. Louis, which earned its fourth straight win. Tyler O’Neill and Lars Nootbaar also connected.
Flaherty (9-1) struck out five and walked none in his first big league start since May 31. T.J. McFarland then got six outs, Giovanny Gallegos worked the eighth and Ryan Helsley finished the five-hitter.
The 25-year-old Flaherty had been sidelined by a left oblique strain.
Rays 10, Twins 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz homered in his return to Minnesota and the Tampa Bay Rays moved a season-high 26 games over .500 with a 10–4 win over the Twins on Friday night.
Cruz made his first appearance in Minnesota since being traded by the Twins to Tampa Bay on July 22. He hit 76 home runs for Minnesota over the last three seasons and was widely credited as a positive influence on his younger teammates.
Cruz received a loud, extended ovation and tipped his helmet to the crowd before his first at-bat. Michael Pineda then struck him out on three pitches.
Marlins 14, Cubs 10
MIAMI — Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam and Alex Jackson added a three-run homer as the Miami Marlins tied a team record by scoring 11 times in the second inning Friday night during a 14-10 win over the Chicago Cubs.
The Cubs lost their ninth straight and have allowed 41 runs in the past three games. Chicago is 2-12 since the trade deadline departures of stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel.
The 11 runs tied a Marlins mark set in the fifth inning at Milwaukee on June 4, 2019.
Astros 4, Angels 1
ANAHEIM — Kyle Tucker hit his first career grand slam, Zack Greinke pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 Friday night.
Tucker accounted for all of Houston’s runs in the fourth inning when he drove the first pitch of the at-bat from Patrick Sandoval (3-6) into the stands in right-center field for his 22nd home run of the season. Ten of Tucker’s 35 career homers have come against the Angels.
Greinke (11-3) is the third AL pitcher to reach at least 11 wins and has victories in all three of his starts against the Angels this year. The right-hander struck out seven and finished his outing by retiring his last 14 hitters.
Los Angeles scratched a run across in the eighth when Shohei Ohtani beat the shift for an RBI single.
Houston’s Ryan Pressley worked the ninth for his 19th save.
Sandoval allowed one hit through the first three innings before the Astros pounced in the fourth. Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez drew walks before Aledmys Díaz blooped a single into shallow center to load the bases.
Braves 4, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Austin Riley homered in the seventh inning of a weather-delayed game, and Atlanta beat Washington to move into a first-place tie in the NL East with Philadelphia.
The start of the game was delayed 3 hours, 12 minutes due to severe weather.
Washington dropped its fifth straight game. It carried a 2-0 lead into the fifth before Atlanta rally with the long ball.
Travis d’Arnaud got the Braves on the board with his third homer, a solo shot just over the wall in left in the fifth. Ozzie Albies tied it at 2 with his 21st homer in the sixth.
Riley’s 24th homer of the season put Atlanta ahead to stay in the seventh, and Dansby Swanson hit his 21st homer in the ninth.
Charlie Morton (11-4) struck out seven in six innings. Will Smith earned his 24th save.
Nationals starter Josiah Gray (0-1) permitted three runs and five hits in six-plus innings. He struck out six and walked none.
Diamondbacks 3, Padres 2
PHOENIX — Daulton Varsho hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, sending Arizona past San Diego.
Varsho connected for a leadoff shot on a 3-2 pitch from Craig Stammen (5-3). Varsho also drove in Arizona’s first run with a single against Blake Snell in the second.
Tyler Clippard (1-0) got three outs for the win.
Ketel Marte also went deep for the last-place Diamondbacks, connecting against Snell in the fifth. It was Marte’s fifth homer of the season.
Snell allowed six hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Giants 5, Rockies 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores hit a three-run homer in the first, Thairo Estrada added an RBI single, and San Francisco extended its winning streak to six games with a win over Colorado.
Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (11-5) allowed two runs on five hits over five innings to snap a four-start winless stretch.
Jake McGee surrendered a two-run homer to Connor Joe in the ninth and missed his second straight save opportunity. Zack Littell struck out C.J. Cron swinging to end it with runners on first and second.
Austin Gomber (9-7) was done after four innings.
Mariners 3, Blue Jays 2
SEATTLE — Jarred Kelenic drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, and Seattle stretched its winning streak to three games with a win over Toronto.
Kyle Seager and Abraham Toro sparked the winning rally with two-out walks against Adam Cimber (2-4). Luis Torrens reached when his comebacker glanced off the top of Cimber’s glove, loading the bases.
Brad Hand then came in and walked Kelenic on four straight pitches, sending the Mariners to their fourth win in five games overall.
Tom Murphy homered, and Drew Steckenrider (5-2) pitched the ninth for the win.
