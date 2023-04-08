Athletics Rays Baseball

Associated Press

The Rays’ Isaac Paredes (right) celebrates with Christian Bethancourt (center) and Jose Siri (left) after Paredes hit a grand slam against the Athletics on Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla. 

 Chris O'Meara

Rays 9, Athletics 5 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaac Paredes hit a grand slam during Tampa Bay’s six-run second inning, and Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 9-5 on Friday night to extend their season-opening win streak to seven games.

