Reds 2, Rays 1 (10 innings)
CINCINNATI — Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, sending Cincinnati to the victory.
Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick Senzel’s sacrifice bunt against Wisler (2-3). Albert Almora Jr. walked before Wisler’s balk with pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin at the plate.
Tampa Bay had a chance to score in the top half of the inning, but Kyle Farmer cut down Francisco Mejia at the plate on Yandy Diaz’s grounder to shortstop against Josh Kuhnel (1-1). The play was upheld by a video review.
Marlins 5, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Garrett Cooper hit a two-run homer off the right field foul pole and Bryan De La Cruz doubled three times as the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-2 Friday night for their seventh win in nine games.
Pablo López (6-4) allowed one run and four hits in five inning for the Marlins, who had lost two straight after a six-game winning streak.
Dylan Floro, Anthony Bass and Tanner Scott each pitched a scoreless inning. Scott got his 11th save in 13 chances, finishing a five-hitter.
Yankees 12, Red Sox 5
BOSTON — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer during New York’s four-run first inning, Matt Carpenter homered among three hits in his first start in left field in a decade, and the Yankees beat Boston 12-5 Friday night for their 10th win in their last 11 games against the Red Sox.
Joey Gallo hit a two-run triple on a fly that Boston right fielder Christian Arroyo lost in the twilight. Gallo was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run.
Braves 12, Nationals 2
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and William Contreras homered against Erick Fedde, leading surging Atlanta to the victory.
Rookie Michael Harris II went 4 for 4 as the Braves improved to an NL-best 27-8 since June 1. Second-place Atlanta also moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Charlie Morton (5-3) won his fourth straight decision, but his first since June 5 at Colorado. The 38-year-old right-hander allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.
Rangers 6, Twins 5
ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and Texas snapped a four-game losing streak by beating AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Seager’s 17th homer capped a six-run outburst in the fifth for the Rangers after they had only two baserunners in the first four innings against Sonny Gray (4-2). Seager greeted Caleb Thielbar by pulling a 396-foot drive into the right-field seats for a 6-3 lead.
Royals 4, Guardians 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting Kansas City to the win.
Vinnie Pasquantino opened the Kansas City ninth with a double to right against Sam Hentges (2-1) that nearly cleared the fence. Edward Olivares then entered the game as a pinch-runner.
After Kyle Isbel struck out on a foul bunt, Taylor poked a 1-2 pitch into right for the winning hit.
Cleveland led 3-1 after seven innings, but Whit Merrifield hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth against Eli Morgan. It was just his second homer in 42 games.
Tigers 7, White Sox 5
CHICAGO — Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs, and Detroit beat Chicago for its sixth straight win.
The Tigers went ahead by five and hung on after Chicago scored three in the eighth and put two on in the ninth, extending their longest win streak since a seven-game run last July.
Candelario hit a tying two-run homer against Lucas Giolito (5-5) in the sixth inning and chased him with a two-out RBI single in the seventh that made it 3-2.
Brewers 4, Pirates 3
MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames homered for Milwaukee and threw out Kevin Newman at the plate to end the game.
The Pirates trailed 4-2 in the ninth and had runners on the corners against Josh Hader when Daniel Vogelbach got a two-out single to right to bring home Diego Castillo.
Newman tried to score from first on the play. Adames, the Brewers’ shortstop, took the throw from right fielder Andrew McCutchen and easily threw him out at the plate.
Phillies 2, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Alec Bohm homered twice against Adam Wainwright, powering Zack Wheeler and Philadelphia to the win.
Bohm opened the sixth with a 419-foot drive to center for his fifth homer. He also connected with two outs in the eighth for his first career multihomer game.
Astros 8, Athletics 3
OAKLAND — Houston’s José Urquidy allowed four hits over a career-high eight innings to win his third straight decision.
Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and Martín Maldonado connected for a three-run drive on a night when every Astros starter had at least one hit. Houston outhit Oakland 14-4 and won for the 10th time in 11 games.
Elvis Andrus homered for the A’s, a major league-worst 28-57. Paul Blackburn (6-4) allowed six runs in four innings.
Padres 6, Giants 3
SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer hours after he was named the NL starter at third base for the All-Star Game and Blake Snell struck out 11 for his first victory of the season, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-3 victory over the sliding San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
Machado was voted to start the All-Star Game in a tight race against St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado. He lifted the Padres to a 3-0 lead before they made an out, sending a drive off Sam Long into the seats in left. It was his second in as many nights and his 14th overall.
Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 5
PHOENIX — Kris Bryant had his first multi-homer game of the season, leading the Colorado Rockies to a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.
Bryant hit solo homers in the first and seventh, his second and third homers of the year. It was his 17th game with two more more homers.
Chad Kuhl (6-5) threw five innings, allowing four runs on six hits, three walks and two homers. Alex Colome recorded his fourth save of the year despite allowing a run in the bottom of the ninth.
Mariners 5, Blue Jays 2 (11 innings)
SEATTLE — Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run homer off Sergio Romo in the 11th inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.
Suárez didn’t miss on a 2-1 slider from Romo (0-1) and kept it fair down the left field line. It was his 15th home run of the season and improved Seattle to 43-42, the first time the Mariners have been above .500 since they were 12-11 on May 2.
Romo threw just four pitches in his brief outing. The veteran was designated for assignment by Seattle late last month before signing with the Blue Jays.
Former Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki (1-0) picked up the win, pitching the 10th and 11th innings without allowing a run. Borucki got out of the 10th thanks to Matt Chapman lining into a double play. In the 11th, Chapman reached third with one out, but Borucki struck out Cavan Biggio and got a fly out from George Springer.
Seattle tried to win it in the 10th on J.P. Crawford’s line drive single to left field. Third base coach Manny Acta made the aggressive decision to send Abraham Toro from second, but Lordes Gurriel Jr’s. throw was on target and Toro was easily tagged out.
