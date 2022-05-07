Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Ppd.
CINCINNATI — Friday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds was postponed because of heavy rain.
The teams will make the game as part of a split doubleheader on July 7.
Kansas City at Baltimore, Ppd.
BALTIMORE — Friday night’s game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles was postponed because of rainy weather.
The teams will try to make the game up Sunday as part of a straight doubleheader.
The weather could still be an issue Saturday night at Camden Yards when the Orioles and Royals will try again to play the first game of this series. This is Kansas City’s only scheduled visit to Baltimore in 2022.
Jordan Lyles (2-2) was supposed to start Friday night against Carlos Hernandez (0-1) of the Royals. That is now the matchup for Saturday.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, Ppd.
PHILADELPHIA — The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader.
The opener will begin at 1:05 p.m., with the originally scheduled game still set for 7:15 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, Ppd.
NEW YORK — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees was postponed long before Friday night’s scheduled first pitch because of a forecast for sustained inclement weather in the area.
The postponement was announced nearly eight hours before game time.
Texas and New York will make up the game with a single-admission doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1:35 p.m. The teams are also scheduled to play Saturday afternoon, when there is again a significant chance of rain in the Bronx.
White Sox 4, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Luis Robert hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster and Vince Velasquez halted a rough road stretch by pitching five solid innings to lead the Chicago White Sox past the struggling Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.
Tim Anderson had three singles, and Reese McGuire and José Abreu each contributed a sacrifice fly for the defending AL Central champions (12-13), who moved a step closer to .500 after an eight-game losing streak last month.
Jackie Bradley Jr. had an RBI double for Boston (10-17), which has lost 12 of 16.
Velasquez (2-2) held Boston’s slumbering offense to three hits and a run. Liam Hendricks struck out three in the ninth for his eighth save.
Toronto at Cleveland, Ppd.
CLEVELAND — Friday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed because of rain.
The Guardians have had four home games called off by inclement weather this season. Friday’s game was postponed 3½ hours before the scheduled first pitch.
The teams will play a doubleheader — Cleveland’s third of the season at Progressive Field — Saturday beginning at 2:10 p.m. EDT. Toronto’s Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.27 ERA) will start against Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45 ERA) in the first game. Ross Stripling (0-0, 3.79 ERA) is scheduled to pitch against Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie (1-2, 2.70 ERA) in the second game.
Brewers 6, Braves 3
ATLANTA — Eric Lauer allowed one earned run, Christian Yelich’s infield single was the big hit in a four-run sixth inning and four Milwaukee pitches combined for a three-hitter in a win over Atlanta.
The NL Central-leading Brewers have won four straight and nine of 10.
Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. opened the fourth with a 450-foot homer to center field — his first since returning from knee surgery. Dansby Swanson added an eighth-inning homer for Atlanta.
Lauer (3-0) gave up two runs, one earned, on two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his 11th save.
Astros 3, Tigers 2
HOUSTON — Chas McCormick and Martín Maldonado hit consecutive homers and Luis Garcia worked seven strong innings as Houston stretched its winning streak to a season-high five games with a victory over Detroit.
McCormick’s two-run homer to center in the second inning put the Astros up 2-1. Maldonado followed with a solo shot that just cleared the wall in right field.
Garcia (2-1) had his best outing of the season, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits. He struck out nine, matching his career high. Rafael Montero retired the three batters he faced in the ninth for his third save.
Twins 2, Athletics 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton hit his ninth home run of the season and Jose Miranda connected for the first homer of his career, backing another sharp start by rookie Josh Winder and sending Minnesota over Oakland.
Twins reliever Emilio Pagán escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth inning and sent the A’s to their seventh straight loss.
Making just his second major league start, Winder (2-0) allowed three hits and one unearned run in six innings while striking out eight and walking none.
Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 1
PHOENIX — Merrill Kelly came within one out of his first complete game, Daulton Varsho and David Peralta hit home runs in the eighth inning and Arizona beat Colorado for its fourth straight win.
It was tied at 1 in the eighth when Varsho hit a high 98 mph fastball from Carlos Estévez over the right field wall. Two batters later, Peralta added a two-run drive that pushed the D-backs ahead 4-1.
Kelly (3-1) needed 106 pitches to navigate his 8 2/3 innings, giving up one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.
The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the first when C.J. Cron’s double landed on the left field foul line, scoring Connor Joe.
Padres 3, Marlins 2
SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado got another big hit for the San Diego Padres, and Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings in a 3-2 victory against the skidding Miami Marlins on Friday night.
Machado reached base three times and had two hits, including a critical RBI single as the Padres won for the fourth time in five games while handing the Marlins their sixth straight loss.
The star third baseman gave San Diego a 3-0 lead with his two-out single in the fifth. That run proved to be huge after Darvish gave up Jesús Aguilar’s monster two-run homer to left field in the sixth. It was Aguilar’s third of the season.
Machado lined out to left with two runners on to end the seventh, keeping it a one-run game.
Darvish (3-1) allowed five hits in his longest outing of the year. He struck out three and walked none. The 35-year-old right-hander has gone at least six innings in five of his six starts.
Cardinals 3, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Dylan Carlson hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
Designated hitter Juan Yepez doubled with one out off Camilo Doval (0-1) in the ninth. Carlson's timely hit scored pinch runner Brendan Donovan.
Ryan Helsley (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and earned the win. Giovanny Gallegos picked up his sixth save.
After four scoreless innings, each team scored in the fifth.
Harrison Bader launched a two-run homer to left field for the Cardinals. It was his second of the season.
The Giants countered in the bottom half when pinch-hitter Darin Ruf delivered a two-runs single.
Rays 8, Mariners 7
SEATTLE — Pinch-hitter Manuel Margot launched a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the scuffling Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Friday night for their seventh straight road win.
Mariners pinch-hitter Jarred Kelenic put Seattle up 6-5 in the eighth with a two-run homer. But the Rays jumped on reliever Paul Sewald (0-1) for a pair of one-out singles from Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe in the ninth. Sewald then served up Margot’s first homer of the season on a drive to left-center, the first runs he's allowed in seven appearances.
Margot also had a big hit in a comeback win Wednesday against Oakland.
Ty France hit a solo homer in the ninth, but the Mariners couldn’t catch the Rays in their third straight one-run loss to the two-time defending AL East champions. Brooks Raley earned his third save.
Seattle has dropped five in a row and nine of 10. Tampa Bay has won five straight — all on the road — and is 8-3 in a stretch of 16 games in as many days.
