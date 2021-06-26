Brewers 5, Rockies 4 (11)
MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as Milwaukee beat Colorado to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field.With Manny Piña at second base to start the bottom of the 11th, Adames singled off Lucas Gilbreath (0-1). Jackie Bradley Jr. walked to load the bases before Hiura lifted a flyball over a five-man infield that was caught by Raimel Tapia, whose one-hop throw was up the first-base line.
Mets 2, Phillies 1, 1st game
Phillies 2, Mets 1, 2nd game
Bryce Harper blew kisses at a booing crowd to punctuate his home run, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 2-1 in eight innings Friday night for a doubleheader split after Aaron Nola matched a long-standing major league record with 10 straight strikeouts in the opener.
Odúbel Herrera drove in the tiebreaking run with a groundout against reliever Sean Reid-Foley (2-1) in the eighth as both games took an extra inning to determine a winner.
Nola tied Tom Seaver’s mark for consecutive strikeouts set 51 years ago, but the Mets rallied to win the first game 2-1 in eight innings on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith.
Following a costly error by third baseman Alec Bohm in the bottom of the seventh, Archie Bradley (3-1) limited the damage and allowed only pinch-hitter James McCann’s tying sacrifice fly in the nightcap.
In the opener, Seth Lugo (1-0) struck out three in the top of the eighth and stranded two runners for the NL East leaders, playing their third doubleheader in seven days.
Nola matched the mark set by Mets ace Tom Seaver, who fanned his final 10 hitters in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970.
The Hall of Famer’s mark for consecutive strikeouts remained unmatched for more than five decades until Nola whiffed Michael Conforto with a changeup leading off the fourth at Citi Field.
Braves 3, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Guillermo Heredia homered, doubled and made a defensive gem before crashing into the wall in the eighth inning in his return to Atlanta’s lineup, helping the Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Friday night.
The game’s first run came in the fifth when Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman doubled home Ronald Acuña Jr. for his 900th career RBI. Dansby Swanson hit a solo homer in the sixth and Heredia added a solo shot in the seventh, both off Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez (3-2).
Houston at Detroit, postponed
DETROIT — The game between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of inclement weather.
The teams will make it up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday, with the first seven-game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:10 p.m.
Marlins 11, Nationals 2
MIAMI — Kyle Schwarber hit 13th home run in the last 14 games but Miguel Rojas hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning and the Miami Marlins went on to beat the Washington Nationals 11-2 Friday night.
Schwarber has the second-most homers in a 14-game span since at least 1901, behind only 14 by San Francisco’s Barry Bonds in 2001.
Red Sox 5, Yankees 3
BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe had two RBIs, including go-ahead sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Boston’s pitchers held New York scoreless over the final seven innings to help the Red Sox post a 5-3 win over the Yankees on Friday night.
Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5 (10)
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Austin Hays drove in two runs to cap an eighth-inning rally, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings Friday night to snap a 20-game road losing streak.
Rangers 9, Royals 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Nate Lowe’s three hits included his first career triple in the majors as the Texas Rangers dominated their former All-Star Mike Minor and beat the Kansas City Royals 9-4 on Friday night.
Twins 8, Indians 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Luis Arraez hit two triples and a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth inning, sparking Minnesota to a victory over Cleveland.
Arraez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Alex Kirilloff hit a two-run homer and Josh Donaldson also drove in two runs for the Twins.
Griffin Jax (1-0) got his first career victory with 4 1/3 innings in relief, and Hansel Robles recorded his seventh save by finishing the ninth.
Mariners 9, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Yusei Kikuchi pitched another road gem and Luis Torrens homered twice, helping the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 9-3 on Friday night.
Led by Kikuchi and Torrens, Seattle opened a six-game trip with its ninth win in 11 games. Jake Fraley also went deep for the Mariners, and Jake Bauers had a run-scoring single.
Kikuchi allowed one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings while improving to 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA over his last six starts. Torrens hit a two-run shot in the second and another two-run drive in the seventh for his first career multihomer game.
Giants 2, Athletics 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Johnny Cueto outdueled Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 in the Bay Bridge Series opener Friday night.
Curt Casali, a last-minute addition in place of ailing Buster Posey, homered in the seventh to greet A's reliever Cam Bedrosian.
With San Francisco leading the NL West, the Giants welcomed back a full-capacity crowd at Oracle Park for this rivalry series that is always a top attraction, and the game drew 36,928 fans. The famous Gilroy Garlic Fries stand had a steady line all night that reached back close to a quarter-mile.
And who better to pitch for the Giants on this special occasion than the dymanic right-hander Cueto (6-3) — always ready to have some fun on the mound. He gave up five hits over seven scoreless innings, struck out six and walked one.
Pirates 5, Cardinals 4
ST. LOUIS — Wil Crowe gave up four runs over five innings for his first major league win, and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis for its fifth victory in seven games following a 10-game losing streak.
Jacob Stallings and Phillip Evans drove in two runs each for the Pirates.
St. Louis has lost five straight, seven of eight and 18 of 24, dropping a season-worst four games under .500 at 36-40.
Padres 11, Diamondbacks 5
SAN DIEGO — San Diego slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three homers, hours after saying he would skip the All-Star Home Run Derby because of an ailing shoulder, and the Padres sent Arizona to its record 24th straight road loss.
Tatis hit a solo home run off Corbin Martin in the first inning and another solo drive in the second off Riley Smith. Tatis connected again in his third at-bat, a two-run shot off Smith in the fourth. Tatis got two more chances at becoming the 19th player to share the record of four homers in a game.
Tatis is tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels for the major league lead with 25 home runs.
Dodgers 6, Cubs 2
LOS ANGELES — AJ Pollock and Max Muncy homered during the eighth inning as Los Angeles rebounded from being no hit by Chicago one night earlier.
Zach McKinstry also went deep for the Dodgers. Blake Treinen (2-3), the sixth of seven pitchers who got the call from Dave Roberts, pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Kris Bryant homered and Jason Heyward had two of the Cubs’ five hits. Ryan Tepera (0-1) took the loss.
