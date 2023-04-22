Padres Diamondbacks Baseball

Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning on Friday in Phoenix. Gallen pitched seven scoreless innings in the Diamondbacks’ 9-0 victory.

 Darryl Webb

Diamondbacks  9, Padres 0

PHOENIX — Zac Gallen threw seven innings of two-hit ball to run his scoreless streak to 21.2 innings, Gabriel Moreno had three hits and three RBIs, and Arizona beat San Diego.

