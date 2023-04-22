Diamondbacks 9, Padres 0
PHOENIX — Zac Gallen threw seven innings of two-hit ball to run his scoreless streak to 21.2 innings, Gabriel Moreno had three hits and three RBIs, and Arizona beat San Diego.
Gallen (3-1) retired 14 straight Padres during one stretch. He struck out 11 and walked none. His scoreless streak is currently the longest in the majors.
San Diego’s Seth Lugo (2-1) gave up two runs on six hits over six innings, striking out six and walking one.
Mets 7, Giants 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Pete Alonso hit his majors-leading 10th homer, a two-run drive in the fifth that backed Joey Lucchesi’s triumphant return to the majors nearly two years after Tommy John surgery, and New York beat San Francisco.
Lucchesi (1-0) struck out nine, walked two and allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings in his first appearance since June 18, 2021. The lefty became the first Mets pitcher to work into the seventh this season. Lucchesi underwent reconstructive elbow surgery on June 24, 2021, six days after his last big league appearance.
Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) is winless in his last three appearances since April 3 and has never beaten the Mets in eight career starts.
Rays 8, White Sox 7
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christian Bethancourt hit a leadoff homer in the ninth and Brandon Lowe followed with a walkoff two-run shot off Reynaldo López (0-2). Tampa Bay overcame a 7-4 deficit and improved to 11-0 at home.
Harold Ramírez had a two-run homer off Michael Kopech during a four-run first for the Rays, who matched the 2019 Seattle Mariners as the only teams since 1901 to homer in each of their first 20 games.
Kevin Kelly (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for Tampa Bay, which is 4-3 since starting the season with a 13-game winning streak. Chicago lost for the seventh time in nine games.
Astros 6, Braves 4
ATLANTA — Yordan Alvarez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer with two outs in the ninth off A.J. Minter (0-1) in a matchup of the last two World Series champions.
Hector Neris (1-1) earned the win with a perfect eighth inning for the 2022 champions. Ryan Pressley pitched around a one-out walk in the ninth for his first save, striking out Ronald Acuña Jr. with a man on and retiring Matt Olson on a game-ending groundout.
Houston erased a 4-1 deficit in the seventh against Jesse Chavez, who had not allowed a run in 10 appearances this season. Yanier Diaz hit an RBI double and scored on Jake Meyers’ single, and Mauricio Dubón followed with a run-scoring double.
Blue Jays 6, Yankees 1
NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put Toronto ahead in the first inning against Domingo Germán (1-2) with his 11th home run in the Bronx and Brandon Belt drove in four runs. Guerrero is batting .301 (37 for 123) in 32 games at Yankee Stadium.
Yusei Kikuchi (3-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings and Erik Swanson, Trevor Richards and Yimi García finished a five-hitter.
Orioles 2, Tigers 1
BALTIMORE — Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring grounder in the bottom of the ninth inning off Jason Foley (0-1) to give Baltimore its fourth straight victory and eighth in 10 games.
With the Tigers down to their last strike in the ninth, Javier Báez hit a tying single off Félix Bautista (2-1), snapping a 34-inning scoreless streak by Baltimore pitchers.
Pirates 4, Reds 2
PITTSBURGH — Connor Joe went 3 for 3 with a walk to back Mitch Keller (2-0), who gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. Pittsburgh won its fifth straight and at 14-7 is off to its best start since 2002.
Cincinnati has lost four in a row and 12 of 17.
David Bednar finished the five-hitter for his seventh save. Shortstop Jose Barrero’s error allowed Pittsburgh to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth against Derek Law (0-3).
Phillies 4, Rockies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Edmundo Sosa drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a single misplayed by left fielder Jurickson Profar and Kyle Schwarber hit a tying solo homer.
Brad Hand (0-1) started the night by receiving his 2022 NL championship ring from the Phillies and ended it by taking the loss for the Rockies.
Seranthony Domínguez (1-1) worked a scoreless eighth for the win and José Alvarado tossed a scoreless ninth for this third save.
Red Sox 5, Brewers 3
MILWAUKEE — Alex Verdugo homered for the second straight game, a third-inning drive off Freddy Peralta (2-2). Verdugo also doubled as Boston stopped Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak.
Pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder tied the score 3-3 in the sixth with a bloop single and Jarren Duran followed with a liner that went off the glove of diving third baseman Owen Miller for a go-ahead single.
Nick Pivetta (1-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5.2 innings, and Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth for his fifth save.
Nationals 3, Twins 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Joey Meneses hit his first homer of the season and Keibert Ruiz singled in the go-ahead run off Griffin Jax (1-2) in the eighth as Washington overcame a 2-0 deficit on a night with a game-time temperature of 37 degrees, coldest for a Nationals game.
Joey Gallo’s solo homer was one of just five hits for the Twins, who have scored two or fewer runs in seven of their 20 games.
Erasmo Ramírez (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning, and Kyle Finnegan got his fourth save when José Miranda grounded into a game-ending double play.
Athletics 5, Rangers 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Pinch-hitter Jordan Diaz hit his first big league homer, a ninth-inning drive off Will Smith (0-1) and Oakland rebounded from a 4-0 first-inning debut to stop a seven-game losing streak.
Zach Jackson (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win, and Jeurys Familia worked a scoreless ninth for his first save.
Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer for the second consecutive game for Texas, which had its four-game winning streak stopped.
Mariners 5, Cardinals 2
SEATTLE — George Kirby allowed two runs in six solid innings, Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled and scored three times, and Seattle topped St. Louis.
Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak. Kirby (2-1) retired 11 straight during one stretch and allowed three hits and struck out five. Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
Steven Matz (0-3) allowed four hits, four runs and struck out seven in 5.1 innings.
