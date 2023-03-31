Giants Yankees Baseball

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge (right) and DJ LeMahieu (26) celebrate after defeating the Giants, 5-0, on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York.

 

Yankees 5, Giants 0

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge followed his record-setting 2022 by homering on his first swing as Yankees captain, starting New York to a 5-0 opening day win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

