Women's PGA Championship Golf

Associated Press

Leona Maguire, of Ireland, tees off on the 13th hole during the second round of the Women’s PGA Championship tournament, Friday, in Springfield, N.J.

 Matt Rourke

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — Leona Maguire of Ireland has been on a tear since the start of the month and not even an elite field in the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship, intermittent rain and a tough Baltusrol course slowed her down.

The winner Sunday in Michigan for her second LPGA Tour title, Maguire birdied four of her final six holes for a 3-under 68 and a one-shot lead over three players Friday at the halfway point of the second of five majors in women’s golf this year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.