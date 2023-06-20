LPGA Tour Golf

Leona Maguire holds the winner's trophy after the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament at Blythefield Country Club, Sunday, in Belmont, Mich.

 

 Carlos Osorio

BELMONT, Mich. — Leona Maguire used a fabulous finish to avoid another near-miss at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Maguire played her final six holes in 6 under and shot an 8-under 64 for a two-shot victory on Sunday, her second tour victory after two straight second-place finishes in the Michigan event.

