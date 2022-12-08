Clippers Magic Basketball

Associated Press

Magic forward Paolo Banchero shoots over Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Paul George (13) during the first half on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. The Magic won 116-111 in overtime.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rookie Pablo Banchero scored 10 of his 23 points in overtime and the Orlando Magic snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 116-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Banchero, the top overall pick in the NBA draft, made all six of his free throws in the final seven seconds of overtime, rallying the Magic from a 111-110 deficit.

