BALTIMORE — Preakness favorite Mage took to the track Tuesday for his most significant workout since winning the Kentucky Derby as his team focused on finding their routine following a spate of horse deaths at Churchill Downs that overshadowed the race.

The victory capped a tumultuous stretch in which seven horses died of various circumstances at the Louisville track over a 10-day span. A Derby contender was one of those fatalities, another was scratched and trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended for two deaths in his barn. Another horse died racing Sunday to make it a total of eight at Churchill Downs in under three weeks.

