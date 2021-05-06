PALMDALE — The Lancaster girls basketball team defeated Knight 41-34 on Tuesday in a Golden League game at Lancaster High School.
Lancaster (8-1) outscored Knight 17-11 in the fourth quarter, after the Eagles led 24-23 after the third.
Mea Madison led Lancaster with 18 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, and teammate Kristen Lopez finished with 14, connecting on four 3-pointers.
“We knew Knight was going to give us a good game as they have improved so much,” Lancaster coach Jessica Morrison said.
Knight junior Blessing McBride led the Hawks with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one block, sophomore Riley Asp finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal and junior Oluwatoyin Sunday added nine rebounds and four points.
Lancaster will play Highland on Friday.
Quartz Hill 45, Eastside 35
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team defeated Eastside 45-35 on the road on Tuesday.
Freshman Mandy Frozina led the Royals (6-3) with a game-high 17 points, while sophomore teammate Savannah Arellano contributed 11 points.
The Lions, who play at Palmdale on Friday, dropped to 3-6 on the season.
Quartz Hill hosts Antelope Valley on Friday.
