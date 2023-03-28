Avalanche Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) makes a save in front of Colorado Avalanche forward Lars Eller (20) during the first period on Monday in Anaheim.

ANAHEIM — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in his 700th NHL game and the Colorado Avalanche won their third straight game, beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 Monday night.

The two-point night continued what has been a great month for the All-Star center.

