LOS ANGELES — Lance Lynn gave up three home runs in his Dodgers debut, Mookie Betts hit his 28th homer and Los Angeles beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Tuesday night.

"We won, so it was good. That's all that matters," Lynn said. "Whenever you come to a new team, you want to make a good impression."

