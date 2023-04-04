APTOPIX NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

LSU players celebrate after the NCAA Women’s National championship game against Iowa, Sunday, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship.

 

 Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS — Kim Mulkey returned home to Louisiana wanting to bring LSU its first basketball championship. The Hall of Fame coach did just that in only her second year at the school.

Her Tigers used a record offensive performance to beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 on Sunday and win the first basketball title, men’s or women’s, in school history.

