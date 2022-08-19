SEATTLE — Breanna Stewart had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes and the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm beat the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 86-83 on Thursday night.

Loyd didn’t make her first field goal until the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter, but she came up huge in the closing minutes.

