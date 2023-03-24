Jets Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (right) watches the puck as Jets center Adam Lowry (second from left), collides into Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (left) with Ducks center Jayson Megna defending during the second period, Thursday, in Anaheim.

ANAHEIM — Adam Lowry scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:13 to play and the Winnipeg Jets made progress in the playoff race with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Kyle Connor scored his 28th goal and Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the Jets, who opened a three-game California road trip with their third victory in four games.

