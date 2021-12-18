Loss Avoided

LITTLEROCK — The second half of the Golden League match between the Lancaster and Littlerock boys soccer teams was a rollercoaster of action that continued after the final whistle Friday night.
After a scoreless first half, the second half had two lead changes and a tying goal with four minutes remaining by Littlerock in a 2-2 tie at Littlerock High School.
Littlerock (6-0-3, 3-0-3) remains undefeated and atop the Golden League, while Lancaster (3-2-2, 2-2-2) is in fourth place.
“Whenever you’re ahead of a first-place team with less than 10 minutes to go, you’ve got to feel good about that,” Lancaster coach Lemuel Galvao said. “You’re disappointed now. A lot of them are disappointed, but in a few days when they relax, they’re going to go ‘Yeah.’ You know?”
The Eagles converted on two free kicks from just outside the penalty box, both by Lancaster junior Emilio Gonzalez in the 22nd and 25th minutes to take a 2-1 lead.
But the Lobos capitalized on their own free kick, from 15 yards out near the home sideline by freshman Adrian Villafranco with four minutes remaining.
Lancaster sophomore goalie Oscar Flores made a leaping attempt at the ball and deflected it, but not enough. The ball brushed off his extended fingers and bounced into the net to tie the game.
“I just wanted to at least tie the game, because we’re in first place right now,” Villafranco said. “I’m not trying to lose. I just knew I had to make it.
“I feel like we didn’t play to our max. We slept a lot. We didn’t pressure how we usually do and next time we’ll finish it. We’re going to work hard during our winter break and come back stronger.”
Littlerock assistant coach Javier Meza said he urged his team to play hard until the end.
“I told the guys to pressure, pressure, pressure all the way to the last minute, because we got four minutes until the end,” Meza said. “That’s what we did and we got it. That’s what I like about these guys, they don’t give up ’til the last minute.”
Littlerock senior goalie Felipe Ramos made a save on a Lancaster free kick from 40 yards out by junior Diego Jauregui in the 78th minute.
Tempers flared following the final whistle as there was a brief scuffle that was quickly broken up.
Both teams are off until the beginning of January, when Golden League play will resume on Jan. 12.
Neither team had many scoring opportunities in the first half, but Littlerock struck early in the second half.
Littlerock sophomore Anthony Labra scored on a header from 5 yards out off a lead pass by senior Jose Solano following a Littlerock corner kick by sophomore Ricardo Morales Navarro in the 44th minute, giving the Lobos a 1-0 lead.
“They played really good. I’m happy and proud of them, they came back,” Meza said. “Everybody did good. Wouldn’t expect a tie, but we’ve been doing it the whole entire season. We haven’t lost yet at home. Hopefully we keep working hard during the winter break.
“We did a good job. I’m proud of them, everybody.”
Lancaster tied the game on a free kick by Gonzalez in the 62nd minute, getting a favorable bounce as his shot glanced off the crossbar above Ramos, bounced directly down and then into the net.
“When I was stepping up for the kick, I thought most importantly was keeping composure,” Gonzalez said. “Keeping my eye on the keep and seeing where he was at and right there, boom take the shot and aim for the goal.”
Gonzalez, a third-year varsity player, had another free kick just three minutes later, from roughly the same distance, but this time he put the ball into the wide open left side of the net.
“I saw that he was ready for my setup,” Gonzalez said. “Once I saw he was positioning himself, I saw the whole left side open and that’s where I placed it in.
“I think we had a strong performance. We kept calm composure. We needed a little bit more in the last few minutes, but something we can get better on and there’s always things we can improve on. I think the most important thing was staying strong and talking, something we need more, but we need to improve. Second round we’ll come back stronger.”
Galvao said the Eagles created the free kicks by pressing an offensive attack.
“Rough first 15, 20 or so and then we started to play our thing and then the game turned,” Galvao said. “We were pressing enough that they started to foul us right outside the box. Those were pretty close to penalties. When you’re that close, I mean Emilio is going to be able to take a good shot.”
The Eagles return on Jan. 7 for a non-league game at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy and will resume Golden League play on Jan. 12 at home against Antelope Valley.
The Lobos will resume on Jan. 12, at Quartz Hill.
