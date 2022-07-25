 Skip to main content
Major League Baseball | Angels 9, Braves 1

Losing streak snapped

Detmers, Ward help Angels cool off red hot Braves

Angels Braves Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers delivers a pitch to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning, Sunday, in Atlanta. Detmers pitched five scoreless innings after being staked with a 5-0 lead in the first inning and the Angels went on to defeat the Braves 9-1. The win broke a five-game losing streak for the Angels.

ATLANTA — The Los Angeles Angels have been struggling for most of the last two months, and Reid Detmers credits his teammates with staying the course and not getting too frustrated.

“We’ve had a couple of rough patches obviously, but everyone in here treats it like another day,” Detmers said. “There’s nothing crazy about it. We don’t think about it. We go out and play. We don’t think about that stuff.”

