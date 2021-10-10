LANCASTER – The Desert Christian football team has been decimated by injuries this season.
And entering Saturday night’s game against Faith Baptist, the Knights were missing four starters, many of which play both ways.
So Desert Christian knew it was going to be a tough go around, especially against the division’s No. 2 team.
The visiting Contenders scored early and often and cruised to a 52-0 victory against an undermanned Desert Christian team, Saturday night at Lancaster High School.
“They were more physical than we were. We wanted to know where we needed to be, and we know we have a lot of work to do,” Knights head coach Aaron Williams said. “We have a short week this week and we don’t have a ton of time. We have to regroup and shake it off.”
Faith Baptist (4-1), the second ranked team in Division 2, whose only loss came at the hands of the No. 2 team in Division 1, Thacher, scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and led 30-0 after the first 12 minutes. Quarterback Luke Rasmussen tossed a total of four touchdown passes in the game, three of those coming in the first quarter.
“They were a physical team and we knew it would be a challenge. We needed to match their physicality and we didn’t,” Desert Christian’s Cody Royster said. “We can definitely move on from this. This was our first real challenge. This was a good foundation for us for us to move forward.”
The Contenders took advantage of four turnovers by Desert Christian (2-3). The Knights offense struggled to move the ball against the Faith Baptist defense. Desert Christian managed only 41 yards of total offense.
“We just need to get our guys healthy. The most important thing is for us to be healthy. This was a very tough game and we knew they were going to be pretty physical,” Desert Christian’s A.J. Arcidiacono said. “We underestimated them based on last year’s game.”
Last season, Faith Baptist defeated the Knights, 40-30, in a shootout.
“We came in expecting to do more,” Arcidiacono said. “It’s pretty disappointing getting shut out. We can learn from this game and we can grow.”
Trailing 38-0, the Knights best scoring opportunity came in the second quarter following a methodical 13-play drive in which they were moving the ball. They moved the ball into the red zone, but quarterback Sean Worrell, filling in for the injured Luke Dumas, who went out in the second half of last week’s game against Mojave, was intercepted in the end zone halting any scoring opportunity.
“We had guys playing in different positions, but football is football and you have to do the little things like make tackles,” Williams said. “At the end of the day they’re a better team. We seem to reboot following the Faith Baptist game every year and hopefully we can this year. They have a great program over there.”
The Knights will try to regroup at their homecoming game on Thursday against Leadership Military Academy at Antelope Valley College.
Royster and R.C. Brisby each had two receptions for Desert Christian.
