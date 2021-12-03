Long road to regionals

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill football team doesn’t expect a letdown entering its state playoff game tonight, qualifying for an extra round of the postseason after winning a CIF-Southern Section championship.
The Royals always had their sights set on a possible run at the state title, as well as a CIF-Southern Section crown.
Quartz Hill (8-4) plays at Palo Verde Valley (11-2) in Blythe in a CIF State Division 6-AA South Regional Bowl Game tonight at 7:30 p.m. The game will stream live on the NFHS Network, a pay, streaming service.
The Royals won the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 championship with a 43-8 win at Compton on Saturday.
“I think, with this group, their goal has been from the beginning to get to state,” Quartz Hill coach James Vondra said. “They were excited obviously to win the CIF championship. I think us having an away game helped, because we were able to celebrate. In 2017, when we won, it was a home game. There was a huge crowd and it was packed, but we didn’t get to stay on the field as long as we did at Compton College. We won and we did our little celebrations. It was our first one for a lot of us. We were excited, being in the moment, took pictures and all that stuff, but we felt rushed. Let’s get done so we can be with our families.
“But at Compton College, they were so hospitable for us. The security stayed there. They left the lights on. I was the last one to walk off the field. It was really enjoyable to be able to take our time and celebrate with each and every single one of these guys.
“So when we came back on Monday, for mental Monday. I asked ‘How does it feel to be a champ?’ They said ‘Coach, we’re ready for regionals. We’re ready to get back to work.’ So we’re back to business as usual. These guys know they will have the opportunity to celebrate in the future, with ring sizing and ring ceremony. They know that stuff is coming. These guys are focused. They really want to get that regional victory and then get a shot at state.”
Quartz Hill senior kicker/wide receiver/defensive back Franco Bella, a third-year varsity player, is thankful for one more game to play his final year.
“Honestly, we’ve been looking forward, past CIF, even from when we started,” said Bella, who caught three passes in the championship game. “I’m just always ready for next week and I think the team is as well. Always looking forward to another game. Always nice as a senior, knowing that if you win, you get one more, one more, until it’s over.”
Quartz Hill senior wide receiver/free safety Nick Williams, a third-year varsity player, also just wants to keep playing as long as he can.
“Mostly, you enjoy it when you win the championship, stay in the moment, but then when you come back on the Monday, you just have to lock back in and know that you have to get ready for the next week to win something bigger,” said Williams, who caught a touchdown pass in the Royals’ opening drive of the title game. “It definitely isn’t easy to win the championship … now we have the possibility of two more weeks of football. I feel that in the end, if you really love the game, you’re just always excited for that next game to come up.
“It’s good motivation, because you get to keep continuing. When it comes to the last game, you’ll be sad, but knowing we have more to come, it just gives you that good feeling.”
But a few players have more reasons they want to keep playing.
Quart Hill senior wide receiver/safety TJ Graham, a four-year varsity player, believes the Royals can play an even better game than they did in the championship game last week.
“I think we can do better,” Graham said. “We had some mistakes. I think our special teams. We can definitely return one. We haven’t gotten a return all year and I know our team can.
“Of course we were celebrating Monday. I felt like we celebrated. Today we just have to work hard. We all know we have to work hard today.”
Quartz Hill senior left tackle Jake Politano said the Royals have a chance to surpass the accomplishments of the 2008 and 2017 Quartz Hill championship teams. The 2017 Quartz Hill team lost at Bishop Diego in a State Bowl 3-AA first-round game after winning the CIF-Southern Section Division 10 championship.
“It’s a little weird, but I feel that we need it,” said Politano, a third-year varsity player who said the championship was the best thing to ever happen to him. “Because we’ve got to make it further than any other team has in Quartz Hill history.”
The Royals believe they can replicate last week’s dominating performance, that instigated a running clock in the fourth quarter, by again executing a similar game plan.
“We’re playing a team that Palo Verde … they do real similar things that we saw against Compton,” Vondra said. “For us, we see them on film, we see the exact same thing that we saw Compton doing. We don’t have to try figure it out and game plan. We’re going in with the same game plan that we had for Compton. These guys feel confident. The game plan we had against Compton was on point and these guys executed all phases of the game, as expected. They know if they go and do the same thing on Friday, that they will be able to get the regional win, too. The difference is everybody that’s left, they’re all champions. (Palo Verde) is no pushover. They’re 11-2. They know how to win. They’re a program that has been winning for the last three years now. They’ve got some kids. They’ve got some athletes. It will be a good game.”
Palo Verde Valley won the CIF-San Diego Division V Championship with a 41-19 win over Mission Bay.
“Honestly the coaches’ game plan was spot on,” Bella said of last week’s game plan. “They’re reactions to how we played were exactly how they said they were going to react. The game plan was set in motion and we executed the best we could and it worked out that way. I was definitely surprised a little bit. I wouldn’t say we got lucky, because we did things so they would do what they did. It definitely worked better than in games we played before. That was the first time the game plan was executed that well to where they started reacting exactly how we wanted them to, basically.”
Graham agreed that the Royals’ coaches had a good game plan.
“Honestly, it felt like a dream and it didn’t feel real at all,” Graham said. “I think it didn’t feel real because I think we still have more to do. I think our team wants to go to state and win state. I think it starts in practice. We have to work hard in practice first, get everything right and go full speed. That’s what’s going to win us the game.”
Williams said the Royals don’t need to chance anything from last week’s game plan.
“I say whatever we did last week, don’t change anything up,” Williams said. “Always work hard in practice and then when we get to our game preparation on game day, stay locked in during pregame and once we go out there and play the game, just execute everything we’ve been taught.
“I feel that once we scored and then they scored, we all thought it would be a shootout, but once we continued to keep on scoring, we just kept it going. I feel that putting all those points up is what kept us motivated to just keep putting the score up. It was just really shutting down their key plays and understanding that now we do have a chance of winning a championship, just based on how the game is going for us.”
The Royals were set to leave at 9 a.m. today on two charter buses, hoping to arrive at 2 p.m.
“I don’t think as a staff we have to do any kind of motivation to try to get these guys to get their energy back up,” Vondra said. “They’re telling us ‘We’re ready, coach. We’re ready. We want this.’ These guys understand what the opportunity that’s in front of them means. So they’re motivated on their own.”
