Long journey to college

LANCASTER — The recruiting process was a little disheartening for Paraclete senior baseball player Julian Cuevas.
“What made it difficult was, obviously, just getting turned down by so many people,” he said. “You don’t really find the right fit.”
With encouragement from his family, friends, coaches and teammates, Cuevas continued his journey to find the right fit and found a home at Westmont College, an NAIA baseball program in Santa Barbara.
Cuevas signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Westmont on Nov. 14 in the Paraclete High School library, alongside teammate John Balok Jr., who signed to play at the University of Hawaii.
“I chose Westmont because I just felt right at home right away,” Cuevas said.
He was being recruited by Sacramento State pitching, catching and recruiting coach Tyler LaTorre, as well as Westmont recruiting coach Elijah Ontiveros. So, when LaTorre was announced as the new head coach at Westmont and the school later sent an offer to Cuevas, he accepted.
“It just felt like family,” Cuevas said about the coaches. “It felt like everything that they said was just like what my dad says all the time. And you can’t beat the beach a mile away.”
He also liked the campus when he took his visit.
“The campus is great,” Cuevas said. “Everything around it, everything there, everything was just beautiful. I was like, man, I can’t pass this up.”
It also helped that Cuevas’ former Paraclete teammate Bryan Peck plays at Westmont.
“Bryan has definitely been one of my best friends through it all,” Cuevas said. “He was actually there for my visit.”
The Warriors are coming off their best season after reaching the NAIA College Baseball World Series and finishing with a 45-13 record.
Westmont is also in the process of joining the NCAA in Division II, beginning Cuevas’ freshman year, 2023-24.
“I’m super excited,” the left-handed pitcher said. “They’re actually NAIA at the moment and when I attend there, they’ll be in the Pac West Conference, which is (NCAA) Division II, so I’ll be able to compete against a lot of great programs and, hopefully, lead us to a championship.”
Westmont will be in a transitioning probation period for the first two years in Division II and won’t be able to attend the postseason. They expect to compete in postseason play in the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) for those two seasons.
Cuevas plans on majoring in business, though his ultimate goal is to become a head baseball coach.
“I ultimately want to become a coach,” he said. “I feel like just being a part of this process, the recruiting process, I found out that this is something I want to do and help people behind me, as well, be a part of the baseball world and continue my faith in the baseball world.
“This has been my whole entire life.”
One particular person was a big help to Cuevas during the recruiting process — his father, Alex Cuevas.
“I would say my dad helped me the most,” Julian Cuevas said. “He’s one of my coaches, he’s been my coach my entire life, he’s been behind me 100% of the time. He’s taken the losses with me, as well, when coaches say, ‘Hey, we don’t want you.’ He was there for that and it was a long journey. Sometimes we don’t really take Ws, as they say. It wasn’t easy.”
Cuevas was thankful to his parents, including mother Jackie Portillo and stepmother Danielle Cuevas, as well as the rest of his family, including his late great grandfather, his friends, his teammates and all of his coaches from Paraclete, SoCal Giants, Easton Prime and P3 Pitching.
“It definitely wasn’t easy,” he said. “I would like to thank my family, God, and all of my coaches.”
For those going through the same process and experiencing more “No’s” than “Yeses,” Julian Cuevas said just to stay on the recruiting path.
“My advice would just be — just be strong,” he said. “Don’t worry about the rejection, just keep working. That’s one of the things I did was just, ‘Hey let’s go back to the weight room, let’s go back to the mound, throw long toss.’ That would be my biggest advice.”
And now that he has fulfilled a dream of signing to be a college baseball player, he wants to lead Paraclete to a strong season for his senior campaign. The Spirits will be in a new league — the Del Rey League — after playing in the Gold Coast League for the past several years.
“One of my goals now that I’ve officially signed would be to, let’s go win a championship in the new league that we’re going to as a high school and go deeper into the playoffs than we did last year,” Julian Cuevas said. “Hopefully me and Johnny (Balok) can lead the way.”
