Series sees highest turnout on Thursday

PALMDALE — More high school cross country runners continue to join the Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series as it gets closer to the start of school and their season.
A large contingent of high school runners joined the third race in the High Desert Runners’ Summer Series at Pelona Vista Park on Thursday night.
Lancaster High runner Issaiah McCorvey won the three-mile race with a time of 17 minutes and 26 seconds. McCorvey, who will be a junior at Lancaster, was running in the series, not just for the first time this summer, but ever.
“My teammate right here told me about the race,” McCorvey said. “Just thought we might come out and have some fun.”
McCorvey said he and his teammate, fellow Lancaster High runner LB Smithley, were running together early on Thursday.
“We did 11, me and my teammate right here, in the morning. We wanted to see how we’d do. It felt good. We went for it and won,” McCorvey said. “The race felt good. I saw Cesar behind me. I was scared, but I ran hard. It was definitely a good race. It’s my first time out here. I felt good.”
McCorvey is preparing for a cross country season that he has high goals and expectations for.
McCorvey finished third overall at the Golden League Finals during the cross country season, with a time of 16:01.61.
“We’re going hard in training, getting ready for the season,” he said. “I for sure want to go sub 15 this year. Me and my teammate here want to go 1 and 2, trying to win league.”
Smithley, who will also be a junior at Lancaster, finished sixth overall. He finished fifth last week with a time of 19:46.8.
“I just came out here to kind of take it easy and have fun,” Smithley said. “I was talking to Brent most of the race. The last quarter mile, we started going after it. Picked it up a little bit.”
Iran Demus finished fourth overall on Thursday with a time of 19.17
Desert Christian graduate Brent Roetcisoender, who won the race last week with a time of 18:35.3, finished seventh overall.
Roetcisoender, who runs at George Fox University in Oregon, was running a slower race.
Laisette Rachal, a Quartz Hill graduate, was the first female finisher, placing 15th overall. She finished 10th overall in the first race of the series two weeks ago.
There were a total of 115 runners, up from last week’s total of 96.
The start of the race was delayed 15 minutes, until 7 p.m., due to high temperatures. It was 94 degrees at the start of the race.
Race director James Mitchell warned runners before the race to be extra careful on the course and urged them to notify one of the six course monitors if they wanted to drop out of the race.
“A little warmer for sure,” McCorvey said. “I don’t really think about it too much when I race, but it definitely for sure affected us, by a few seconds maybe. It felt good otherwise. It was nice that we started the race a little later.”
Race co-founder Jeanette Wells, 85, said it was a lot hotter this week.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to get through it,” Wells said. “I’m just glad I finished. I got through the whole thing. I wasn’t sure. It was hot.
“I didn’t go very fast, because I knew it was too hot. I just did it. Slow and steady. There might have been a couple of places where I kicked in for 25 or 50, then back to slow and steady. Mostly I wanted to finish it.”
Wells credited Mitchell for taking over as race director.
“You’ve got to thank James there for kind of pulling it together,” Wells said. “I appreciate the fact that somebody has done this.
“This is more relaxed. There were people out there where they needed to be. They were monitoring it pretty well. That’s good. In this kind of weather, you need to.”
Jacob Navaro, 8, won the kids race, which featured six kids and one mother.
“It felt nice,” Jacob said.
Jacob edged his younger brother, Landon, at the finish line. Landon turns 6 today. Jacob won the first race of the series, pulling away from his brother at the finish line.
Official results were not available after the race, but will be posted on the High Desert Runners’ website and Facebook page.
The series continues next week and each Thursday at Pelona Vista Park through August 17. The co-ed relay, which has not been held since 2019, is scheduled for Aug. 10.
