 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls Basketball | CIF-Southern Section Division 4A Second Round | Laguna Beach 53, Quartz Hill 36

Royals undone by 3-pointers

Quartz Hill girls basketball team lose to hot shooting Laguna Beach

  • Updated
  • 0

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team kept trying to chip away at Laguna Beach’s lead in their playoff game on Saturday night.

Every time the Royals would narrow the deficit, the Breakers would answer with a 3-pointer and extend their lead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.