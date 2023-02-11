Royals undone by 3-pointers

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team kept trying to chip away at Laguna Beach’s lead in their playoff game on Saturday night.
Every time the Royals would narrow the deficit, the Breakers would answer with a 3-pointer and extend their lead.
Laguna Beach made 13 3-pointers in a 53-36 victory at Quartz Hill High School in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4A second-round playoff game.
“Hats off to them. They can shoot,” Quartz Hill coach Dean Miller said. “They’re a good shooting team. Their last game against Dominguez they shot 34 3-pointers and made 39 percent of them. We knew that was going to be their game plan coming in.
“We tried. We tried three different defenses against it, but they’re a good team. It worked for a while. We would close the gap and then they would adjust. They’re a good team. Our girls, they gave it their all, but they were a very good team.”
Laguna Beach hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 12-9 lead.
Quartz Hill responded with a run early in the second quarter.
Quartz Hill junior Mandy Frozina made a layup to cut the Breakers’ lead to one, 12-11.
Quartz Hill senior Payton Wright tied the game at 14-14 with a 3-pointer.
The Royals took their first lead with a layup by senior Savannah Arellano, on an assist from Frozina and senior center Malaiyah Paulk gave the Royals an 18-14 lead by converting two free throws.
“I think we started off well and then we started to get too comfortable,” Frozina said. “They just took a good run and just led with that for the rest of the game. We just couldn’t come back fully.
“I think we did really good still. It’s just we didn’t execute fully. Right as we almost caught up they would just hit another one. It just sucks. It’s hard. They are really good at passing. They’re super quick. They’re just a little bit faster than us.”
Laguna Beach answered with a 15-0 run, hitting four 3-pointers, to take a 29-18 lead at halftime. The Breakers made five 3-pointers in the second quarter.
“I think we did our best, the best we could. We played really good D,” said Quartz Hill senior Grace Faulk, a four-year varsity player. “They kept hitting 3’s. It sucks.”
Both teams scored 11 points in the third quarter, with Laguna Beach taking a 40-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
“They’re solid,” Miller said. “They’re a really good shooting team. You leave them open, they know them down. The girls played really hard. They played well. They would close the gap, get it down within 10 points, and then they would go on a shooting spree.
“I’m proud of the girls. I have nothing but good things to say about them and the year that they’ve had. I’m happy. I mean obviously we would have loved to go on to the next round, but they played really hard. Some of our shots didn’t fall, but we didn’t get in foul trouble. We knew that their best player coming in was No. 1 and we did a good job shutting her down, but they’ve got depth. They have a lot of good shooters. It’s hard to keep them in check.”
Quartz Hill cut the deficit to seven, 42-35, on a layup by Wright with four minutes and 50 seconds remaining.
Laguna Beach answered with a 3-pointer by senior Sabrina Yang, who scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, giving the Breakers at 45-36 lead with 4:12 remaining.
Laguna Beach junior Alexandra Grombchevsky hit a 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining, to give the Breakers a 48-36 lead. Grombchevsky made six 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 18 points.
“I thought other than about a four-minute stretch where they looked a little shaky, I thought they did really, really well,” Laguna Beach coach Matthew Tietz said. “We hit 13 tonight. We hit 13 in our last CIF game. Normally we’re pretty good from 3-point land, but that’s even a little bit beyond what we normally do.”
Faulk led the Royals with 10 points, Wright had eight points, Frozina and Paulk both finished with six points apiece, Arellano had four points and sophomore Giselle Nix added two points.
The Quartz Hill seniors were overcome with emotion following the game, hugging and shedding tears after it was over.
“I think we played amazing,” Faulk said of the season. “I think this is the best the team has been since I’ve been here. It’s my favorite team.
“I grew up with half the seniors on the team. It sucks we’re all going our separate ways now.”
The Royals finish the season with an 18-11 record overall, after finishing tied for third place in the Golden League with Lancaster with a 9-5 record. Quartz Hill finished 12-12 last season, fifth in the Golden League and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
“I think we did really well,” Frozina said of the season. “We got to the second round of CIF, so that’s a good accomplishment. We got third in our league and I think we did pretty well.”
Laguna Beach (21-9) will host Canyon Springs in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Canyon Springs defeated Arrowhead Christian 53-44 in the second round.
Laguna Beach advanced to the Division 5AA semifinals last year and the second round in State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.