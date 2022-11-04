PASADENA — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team lost to Maranatha 11-7 in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Thursday in Pasadena.
The match, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed until Thursday because of poor court quality after overnight rain showers.
The Royals trailed 7-5 entering the final round of play and had some opportunities that might have tied the match, but the sets didn’t fall their way.
“Great match, good tennis,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said. “The girls played their hearts out.”
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 doubles team of Kasey Faulk and Jocelyn Ortega — the Golden League champs — swept their three sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-2, beating Maranatha’s league champion team in the process.
“That was really great,” Litchfield said.
The No. 2 duo of Kelsey Moholt and Katie Lindsay won their first set 6-4, but lost two very close sets, 7-5 and 7-6 (5), after leading both sets.
In singles, Chela Nilo won two sets at No. 1 for the Royals, 6-3, 6-2.
“I saw some really great tennis today,” Litchfield said. “Chela just hit the ball so well today.”
Skylar Antoniewicz picked up the other Quartz Hill point with a 6-4 win at No. 2 singles.
Litchfield said Maranatha was a nice team and the Quartz Hill parents traveled well and supported the girls throughout the match.
She added she can’t wait to see what her young team can do next year as she is losing just three seniors — Antoniewicz, Moholt and Ortega.
VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team, ranked No. 14 in Southern California, defeated No. 8 LA Trade Tech 79-66 to open up the season at the We Play Hard Tournament, Thursday, in Ventura.
Joshua Assiff led the Marauders (1-0) with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds. He finished 11-for-14 at the free-throw line.
AVC’s Gerrod Franklin scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half and added nine rebounds, while Josh Montiano picked up 10 points and Evan Scott-Alexander scored 18 points off the bench.
“That was huge,” AVC coach John Taylor said of Scott-Alexander’s effort.
The Marauders were 11-of-22 from the 3-point line and held LA Trade Tech to just 4-of-25 from the 3-point line.
“We played very good defense,” Taylor said.
AVC continues in the tournament with a 4 p.m. game against Riverside, today at Ventura.
