Royals advance to quarterfinals

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team knew it needed an insurance goal in its playoff match against Tustin on Saturday.
The Royals took the lead when it scored its first two goals, only to watch the Tillers answer and tie the match.
Quartz Hill scored two unanswered goals in the final 21 minutes, holding on for a 4-2 victory over Tustin on Saturday afternoon at Quartz Hill High School in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 second-round playoff match.
“I feel really good. We didn’t everything we had to do,” Quartz Hill senior Chisom Ene said. “We fought hard. We didn’t let up.”
Quartz Hill (14-1-4) will play at No. 2 seed Crescenta Valley in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Crescenta Valley defeated Edision 2-0 in a second-round match on Saturday.
“It feels amazing,” Quartz Hill senior Davien Karanikolas said. “We played with a lot of heart and I’m proud of every single one that’s on this field with me and we’re going to win it.
Karanikolas scored on a penalty kick in the 24th minute to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.
The foul came after Quartz Hill junior Cameron Harris hit the post with a shot from 10 yards.
The match was fast paced and extremely physical.
“It was really physical,” Karanikolas said. “But we held our ground We’re physical too, so we’re not going to let them get to our heads.”
The Royals held a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Tustin (19-3-3) scored early in the second half, tying the match at 1-1 in the 46th minute, when Tustin senior Jorge Silva scored off a corner kick by junior Michael Valencia.
Quartz Hill senior goalie Xander Jakeway made a leaping deflection on the shot, but the side official ruled the ball crossed the goal line.
“We fell asleep a couple of times on some set pieces, but we were awake on our set pieces offensively, so that was good,” Quartz Hill first-year coach Casey Jenison said. “I just told them after the game, ‘Their hearts are getting bigger and bigger every game.’ So it’s a good trend right now. A lot of unity as well.”
Quartz Hill retook the lead just two minutes later, as Ene scored on a header off a corner kick by Karanikolas in the 48th minute, giving the Royals a 2-1 lead.
“When they scored to come back and another one after that, we knew we had to lock it down and get another one,” Ene said. “I helped out. I got my two headers and an assist. I showed up.”
Tustin quickly tied the game at 2-2 four minutes later, as senior Cesar Marquez redirected a corner kick by Valencia inside the far post.
“Staying positive, playing as a team and having heart,” Karanikolas said. “We don’t give up when we get scored on. We go even harder when we get scored on.”
Marquez celebrated on the home sideline, taunting the vocal Quartz Hill crowd, which became even louder for the remainder of the match.
“We’ve seen that all season,” Jenison said. “When the other team scores, they turn it up a notch. There was a run at the beginning where the other teams were scoring first. I think it was four games in a row and we won or tied all of those games.
“We come back. We fight back. They do what it takes. They step up the intensity when needed. We don’t prefer to play that way.”
Ene scored the winning goal, on a header off a throw in by senior Daniel Alvarez in the 67th minute.
“We just take it one game at a time,” Ene said. “Put every effort into each game individually. Don’t think about the future. Just finish this game and then the next game. That’s all it is.”
Quartz Hill added an insurance goal in stoppage time, there were eight minutes of stoppage time, on a goal by junior Dean Saari on an assist from Ene.
“It’s huge. Last year we came so far and to go up two divisions and to make it this far again, I couldn’t be prouder,” Jakeway said. “This is everything to us, especially to us seniors.
“It was a good game. I’m proud of the boys. They handled it well. I feel like since playoffs started, we’ve really come together, so I couldn’t be prouder of them. Even Tustin, they played a heck of a game and they should be proud of themselves too for sure.”
The Royals were bumped up two divisions after advancing to the Division 5 championship match last season, losing to Artesia 1-0 in overtime.
“I think the unity factor, in them playing together, is what helps them work for each other and being compassionate on the field,” Jenison said. “You see it when somebody goes down. They’re all helping him. They are all working together, to bring that care for each other.
“That care looks like when 50/50s and just working for each other.”
