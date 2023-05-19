 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Rosamond softball falls in quarterfinals

Rosamond senior pitcher Madison Moore

MERISA JENSEN/Valley Press

Rosamond senior pitcher Madison Moore delivers a pitch to Mojave during Tuesday’s first-round playoff game at Rosamond High. The Roadrunners lost to South in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

BAKERSFIELD — The No. 5-seeded Rosamond softball team lost to No. 4 South (Bakersfield) 10-0 in six innings on Thursday in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 quarterfinals.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Spartans (12-8) scored seven runs. They added two in the fifth and ended the game via the 10-run mercy rule with one run in the sixth.

