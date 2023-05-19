Rosamond softball falls in quarterfinals

BAKERSFIELD — The No. 5-seeded Rosamond softball team lost to No. 4 South (Bakersfield) 10-0 in six innings on Thursday in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 quarterfinals.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Spartans (12-8) scored seven runs. They added two in the fifth and ended the game via the 10-run mercy rule with one run in the sixth.
The Roadrunners (11-11) recorded just one hit, by junior Amber Conway, who also drew a walk. Senior Madison Moore was hit by a pitch for Rosamond’s third base runner.
Moore took the loss, allowing 10 runs, five earned, on 11 hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.
Reese Ullrich came in to get the last out, striking out one and walking two.
The Roadrunners finished third in the High Desert League with a 9-5 record.
They lost to South in their first game of the season, 8-7, on Feb. 14, but beat the Spartans 15-11 on March 14.
South moves on to the semifinals where it will play at No. 1 Riverdale on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.