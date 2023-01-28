Prep calendar

- Lancaster vs. Golden Valley at Valley Showcase, 1 p.m.
- Quartz Hill at Adelanto, noon
- Lancaster at Eagle Rock, 3 p.m.
- Palmdale Aerospace Academy at Vasquez, 1 p.m.
- Palmdale Aerospace Academy at Vasquez, 11 a.m.
- Littlerock at Highland, noon
CIF-Southern Section Dual Championships Division 5 First Round
at Western HS — weigh-in 9 a.m., matches begin 11 a.m.
- Coachella Valley at Lancaster
- Quartz Hill at El Dorado
- Littlerock at Santa Fe
- Paraclete at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, 7 p.m.
- Santa Clarita Christian at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
- Santa Clarita Christian at Lancaster Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
- Palmdale at Antelope Valley, 5:30 p.m.
- Highland at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
- Quartz Hill at Knight, 5:30 p.m.
- Lancaster at Littlerock, 5:30 p.m.
- Boron at Frazier Mountain, 3 p.m.
- Vasquez vs. Desert Christian at LNSC, 3:15 p.m.
- St. Anthony vs. Paraclete at LNSC, 5 p.m.
- Boron at Frazier Mountain, 3 p.m.
- Palmdale at Antelope Valley, 4:30 p.m.
- Highland at Eastside, 4:30 p.m.
- Quartz Hill at Knight, 4:30 p.m.
- Lancaster at Littlerock, 4:30 p.m.
