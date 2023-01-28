 Skip to main content
High School and College Sports Roundup

Paraclete overcomes slow start to beat Bishop Amat

LA PUENTE — The Paraclete boys basketball team fought back from a slow first half and rallied for a 61-54 victory over host Bishop Amat on Friday in a Camino Real League game.

The Spirits (23-3, 6-2 CRL) trailed 28-23 at halftime after scoring just eight points in the second quarter. They were down by just three points at the end of the third quarter and outscored Bishop Amat 25-15 in the fourth quarter.

