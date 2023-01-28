Paraclete overcomes slow start to beat Bishop Amat

LA PUENTE — The Paraclete boys basketball team fought back from a slow first half and rallied for a 61-54 victory over host Bishop Amat on Friday in a Camino Real League game.
The Spirits (23-3, 6-2 CRL) trailed 28-23 at halftime after scoring just eight points in the second quarter. They were down by just three points at the end of the third quarter and outscored Bishop Amat 25-15 in the fourth quarter.
“In the end, they found a way to win and that’s all that matters,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “Disappointed in the way we started, but proud they found the fortitude to get after it and win in the end.”
DJ Phillips led the Spirits with a season-high 20 points, including five 3-pointers. He was named the team’s Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game for his efforts.
Paraclete’s Mister Burnside scored 12 points, followed by Titus Morris with nine, Devon Marshall with eight, Donovan Ware with seven and Aaron Williams with five.
The Spirits have a big game on the road on Monday when they play at first-place St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy. Paraclete lost in overtime, 71-69, to St. Pius on Jan. 13.
RIVERSIDE — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team opened the season with a 7-2 loss to Riverside on Friday.
“Riverside is a quality program, we knew that going in,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “It’s a good match to open up with to see where we’re at. I think it sets us up for our conference, which is very tough.”
Sophomore Naia Smithley picked up a 6-3, 6-3 victory after making several adjustments in her match to get the win, according to Webb.
The Marauders’ other win came from freshman Sydney Bush, who rallied for a three-set victory, 3-6, 6-4, 10-4. Webb was proud of the way she fought back after the first-set loss.
“That’s always a plus whenever you can accomplish that,” he said.
Freshman Nicole Padilla lost her singles match 7-5, 6-0, while freshman Julie Tejeda fell 6-2, 6-0, freshman Mary Williams lost 6-1, 6-1 and freshman Arianett Avina lost 6-2, 6-1.
Padilla and Bush team up at No. 1 doubles and fell 8-1, while Smithley and Tejeda lost 8-3 at No. 2 doubles and Williams and Avina lost 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.
The Marauders’ home opener is at 10 a.m. today against Porterville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.