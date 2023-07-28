Garcia starts AU championship season tonight

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The fourth season of Athletes Unlimited Championship Season Softball begins tonight at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Ill.
It will be the second championship season for Highland grad Rachel Garcia, who is also an NCAA National Champion with UCLA and an Olympic silver medalist.
Garcia is coming off a stellar AUX season where she was named the champion.
She will be playing for Team Purple under captain Shannon Rhodes (outfielder).
Last year’s champion, catcher Dejah Mulipola will lead the Gold Team, while pitcher Alyssa Denham leads the Orange Team and outfielder Haylie McCleney leads the Blue Team.
The season kicks off with Team McCleney facing Team Denham at 4 p.m. on ESPN2, followed by Garcia and Team Rhodes against Team Mulipola at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Team Rhodes also includes corner infielders Sydney Romero, Aly Harrell and Lilli Piper, middle infielders Andrea Filler, Caleigh Clifton and Aubrey Leach, outfielders Aliyah Andrews and Bubba Nickles, catchers Taylor Edwards and Jordan Roberts and pitchers Brooke Yanez, Shannon Saile and Sydney Littlejohn Watkins.
Mulipola’s team includes: pitchers Aleshia Ocasio, Kathryn Sandercock, Carrie Eberle and Taylor McQuillin, middle infielders Abby Ramirez, Sydney McKinney and Kelsey Harshman, catcher Sashel Palacios, outfielders Jazmyn Jackson, Madi Huskey and Megan Wiggins and corner infielders Tori Vidales, Jessi Warren and Nadia Taylor.
Team Denham includes: pitchers Odicci Alexander, Haylie Wagner and Peyton St. George, middle infielders Anissa Urtez, Josie Muffley and Hannah Flippen, outfielders Morgan Zerkle, Amanda Lorenz and Nicole Mendes, catchers Gwen Svekis and Erika Piancastelli and corner infielders DJ Sanders, Grankie Hammoude and Kelsey Stewart-Hunter.
Team McCleney includes: outfielders Victoria Hayward and Caroline Jacobsen, pitchers Georgina Corrick, Myka Sutherlin, Mariah Mazon and Megan Faraimo, corner infielders Danielle Gibson, Sam Fischer and Delanie Wisz, middle infielders Sis Bates, Sierra Romero and Rachel Becker and catchers Mia Davidson and Gianna Baccagno.
Team Rhodes faces Team Denham at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, while Team McCleney plays Team Mulipola at 2 p.m. Both games are on ESPN+.
Sunday’s Week 1 finales have Team Rhodes playing Team McCleney at 9 a.m. on ESPN2 and Team Denham taking on Team Mulipola at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+.
