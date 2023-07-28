 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Athletes Unlimited | Softball

Garcia starts AU championship season tonight

  • 0
Athletes Unlimited Rachel Garcia

JADE HEWITT/Athletes Unlimited

Rachel Garcia, seen playing in an Athletes Unlimited championship series game last year, will begin play in this year’s season tonight as she plays for Team Purple, led by Shannon Rhodes.

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The fourth season of Athletes Unlimited Championship Season Softball begins tonight at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Ill.

It will be the second championship season for Highland grad Rachel Garcia, who is also an NCAA National Champion with UCLA and an Olympic silver medalist.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.