High School Cross Country | ASICS Clovis Invitational

Local cross country teams compete in Clovis

FRESNO — The Paraclete boys and girls cross country teams competed in the ASICS Clovis Invitational on Saturday at Woodward Park.

The boys team finished 28th out of 36 teams in the Small School Boys race with Josh Medellin leading the way in 142nd with a time of 18 minutes, 33.80 seconds. There were 264 competitors in the race.

