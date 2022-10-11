Local cross country teams compete in Clovis

FRESNO — The Paraclete boys and girls cross country teams competed in the ASICS Clovis Invitational on Saturday at Woodward Park.
The boys team finished 28th out of 36 teams in the Small School Boys race with Josh Medellin leading the way in 142nd with a time of 18 minutes, 33.80 seconds. There were 264 competitors in the race.
The rest of the Spirits finishes were: John Iacbichella (157th,18:49.50), Devin Miller (166th, 18:55.90), Marc Costa (230th, 20:24.90), Isaac Munoz (239th, 20:59.20), Anthony Moore (249th, 21:30.90) and Austin Hargas (251st, 21:33.40).
The Paraclete girls finished 30th out of 30 teams in the Small School Girls race, which had 214 runners.
Kiera Carr led the way in 169th (24:14.90), followed by Alyssa Lara (184th, 25:02.10), Rebecca Study (201st, 27:27.60), Kaylen Sandberg (211th, 30:43.20), Kimberly Martinez (212th, 32:08.70) and Emily Lizama (214th, 37:19.50).
“Both squads learned a lot today, and were able to work on some pack running before our upcoming league race on Tuesday,” Paraclete coach Andy Helme said.
The Spirits compete in a Camino Real League meet today.
Highland, Quartz Hill and Littlerock also sent runners to Saturday’s race.
Highland’s top runner, senior Matthew Donis, finished 10th in the Boys Championship Final in 15:16.10, which is a personal record for 5,000 meters.
The Royals’ top girls runner, Brianne Smith, finished 18th (17:59.30) in the Girls Championship Final.
She had several other teammates competing at the event as well.
The Royals were 22nd out of 38 teams in the XL Varsity Boys race, which included 260 runners.
Eric Amaya was 65th (17:04.40), followed by Hector Hebmann (70th, 17:08.90), Daniel Zavala (113th, 17:34.80), Malik Alexander (124th, 17:45.50), Brett Smithley (140th, 17:56.40), Gabriel Zavala (166th, 18:12.60) and Alex Manzano (191st, 18:34.70).
In the Championship JV Boys race, Quartz Hill was seventh out of 25 teams with 201 participants.
Anthony Gonzales led the way in 30th (18:06.20), followed by Jordan Harding (36th, 18:14.70), Adrian Morales (43rd, 18:20.10), James Hayes (77th, 18:52.00), Gavin Carlson (81st, 19:01.40), Daniel Ruiz (111th, 19:43.50), Mark Tremonti (130th, 20:09.30) and Nathan Jung (176th, 21:24.30).
The Royals had three competitors in the XL Girls Varsity race with Giselle Andrade finishing 44th (20:25.70) out of 229 runners, followed by Vanessa Montenegro (64th, 20:51.10) and Andelin Briggs (113th, 21:42.10).
The Quartz Hill was 14th out of 21 teams at 165 runners in the Frosh/Soph Girls race.
Allison Wong led the way in 38th (22:32.90) followed by Charlotte Helme (73rd, 23:52.10), Madison Briggs (74th, 23:54.90), Cayden O’Malley (82nd, 24:19.10), Harper Haymond (102nd, 24:57.20), Elizabeth Tremonti (118th, 25:59.10), Jolie Shahbazian (127th, 26:55.00) and Claire McElroy (140th, 27:51.90).
The Lobos were 22nd out of 41 teams with 265 runners in the Medium School Boys race.
Johnathon Guerra led his team in 35th place (16:44.70) and was followed by Alberto Iniguez (72nd, 17:09.40), Matthew Monroy (107th, 17:38.00), Leonardo Lopez (124th, 17:51.90), Jase Briggs (229th, 19:45.90), Richard Stephens (254th, 21:09.20) and Juan Cordova (261st, 23:20).
The Lobos had one runner compete in the Small, Medium and Large Schools Boys race. Tanner Briggs finished 233rd (24:54.50) out of 248 runners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.