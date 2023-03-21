Local athletes fare well at Invitational

PALMDALE — The Desert Christian/Eastside Invitational returned bigger and better than ever this year on Saturday at Knight High School.
The meet was hosted by Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey and Eastside coach Gil Gomez, who were assisted by Knight coach Mike Derby this year.
Thirteen schools with approximately 450 athletes competed in the invitational on Saturday.
Local schools included: Boron, Desert, Desert Christian, Eastside, Knight, Lancaster, Palmdale and Vasquez.
Out of town schools included: Academy for Academic Excellence, Barstow, Riverside Prep, St. Monica Academy and Trona.
The Knight girls had an outstanding meet, sweeping both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, as well as winning the 4x100-meter relay and several other events.
Evone Eke won the 100 meters for the Hawks in 13.16 seconds and was followed by teammates Anaya Tryon (second, 13.28) and Kyla Jones (third, 13.30).
The trio then went on to sweep the 200 meters, but in a different order. This time, Tryon won in 26.98, followed by Jones in second (27.10) and Eke in third (27.18).
The three athletes then teamed up with Amira Hayward to win the 4x100 relay in 51.16.
Knight’s Katherine Macias won the shot put with a distance of 31 feet, 4¼ inches and the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18:08. She also took third in the discus (104-05¼).
Knight’s Cherrysh Tryon finished second in both the 100 hurdles (20.50) and 300 hurdles (57.36).
Desert Christian’s Emily Caddick won the 300 hurdles (56.04) and finished sixth in the 100 hurdles. She and her teammates also finished second in the 4x400 relay.
Desert Christian’s Corryn Smith took second in both the discus (110-06½) and the shot put (28-08¼) and was fourth in the high jump (4-04).
Palmdale’s Larissa Frazer won the long jump (12-02½) and the triple jump (28-09¾), while the Falcons also won the distance medley relay.
Lancaster’s Reagan Billett won the discus with a throw of 116-08¼ and took fifth in the shot put (26-01½).
Lancaster’s Jordyn Orantes finished third in the 400 meters (1:11.87), while Norah Brown finished third in the high jump (04-06), Deja Flores took fourth in the shot put (26-04¼) and the Eagles finished second in the 4x100 relay.
Desert’s Akeira Carter finished second in the 400 meters (1:10.90) and Eastside’s Stephanie Galindo Hernandez finished fifth in all of the distance events — 1,600 (6:39.27), 3,200 (14:40.75) and 800 (2:59.51).
On the boys side, it was Lancaster that won most of the events.
Shakir Freeman won the 200 meters (23.74) for the Eagles, just edging out Palmdale’s Amir Bastine at the finish line. Freeman was also fourth in the 100 meters (11.74) as he was edged out by Palmdale’s Donald Green, who took third.
Lancaster’s Dalton Burke won the 800 in 2:12.91 and was part of the winning distance medley relay team with Juan Valencia and Isaiah McCorvey. Burke was also fourth in the 3,200 (10:50.27).
Valencia was fourth in the 800 (2:16.63) and was on the winning 4x400 team (3:51.29).
McCorvey won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:15.81, just .01 seconds ahead of second place.
Palmdale’s Green won the long jump (18-07½), finished third in the 100 (11.74) and was a part of the Falcon’s winning 4x100 team with Bastine, Amour Gipson and Kingston Barnes).
Bastine finished second in both the 100 and 200 (23.74).
Palmdale’s Jayden Flowers finished third in the 400 (56.27), while Dana Walker took second in the shot put (38-11) and the Falcons were fourth in the 4x400 and distance medley relays.
Desert Christian’s Chuck Weathers won the discus with a big throw of 135-10½, while teammate Mehari Winheim won the 1,600 meters (4:40.02) and finished third in the 3,200 (10:20.22).
Desert’s Derek Pangilinan won the 400 meters (54.85), finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (46.80) and took third in the 200 meters (23.77).
Boron’s Nikolas Hickey won the high jump as the lone competitor (4-10) and finished second in the long jump (17-09½).
Knight also had a good showing on the boys side as Elijah Lawrence won the 300 hurdles (45.60) and David Montenegro finished second in the 400 (55.94) and 1,600 (4:54.13).
The Hawks were also second in the 4x400 and distance medley relays, while finishing third in the 4x100 relay.
Knight’s Miguellangel Soria finished third in the 1,600 meters (4:56.98) and fifth in the 3,200 (11:18.35).
Eastside’s Julio Serrano finished third in the shot put (37-10¾) and Vasquez’s Dean Matas took third in the discus (113-02).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.