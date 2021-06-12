Athletes from Quartz Hill, Highland, Knight, Paraclete and Desert Christian will be competing in the CIF-Southern Section Division Finals today after finishing in the top nine in their events at the prelims last week.
Quartz Hill, Highland and Knight will all compete in the Division 1 Finals at Trabuco Hills High School, while Paraclete and Desert Christian will compete in Division 4 at Carpinteria High School.
Quartz Hill sophomore Brianne Smith will compete in the girls 3,200-meter run after finishing sixth in the prelims with a time of 11 minutes, 1.77 seconds.
Knight senior Travis Calloway and Highland sophomore Saheed Free both qualified in the boys 100-meter dash after a photo finish in the Golden League Finals crowned Calloway as the league champ. Calloway had the fourth-best time of the prelims in 10.87 seconds, while Free won his heat and was tied for the fifth-best time at 10.89.
Free will also compete in the boys 200-meter dash after finishing sixth in 22.11.
Calloway will compete in the 4x100-meter relay with fellow senior teammates David Otasowie, Kevin Holley and Jaydon Moland after the team finished seventh (42.52) at prelims.
Otasowie won his heat in the boys 300-meter hurdles and finished with the fifth-best time (40.19) to qualify for finals.
Moland also qualified for the boys long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 11.50 inches for ninth.
Paraclete sophomore Brianna Delgado has a good shot at a CIF title after finishing with the top time (2:18.03) in the Division 4 800 prelims last week. She beat her seeded time (2:19.01) by nearly a full second.
Delgado will also compete in the 4x100 relay with freshman Zariah Walker, sophomore Lauren Dace and junior Nailah Ali. The team had the fifth-best time of 51.10, beating their seeded time (51.59).
Dace, junior Clarisse Angeles, Walker and Delgado will also compete in the 4x400 relay after finishing third (4:17.02) in the prelims.
Walker also finished eighth (25.86) in the girls 200, topping her seeded time of 26.31 to qualify for the event.
Paraclete junior Treyshun Hurry qualified in the boys long jump, finishing third with a leap of 20-10.25.
Desert Christian junior Kody Del Frate shaved a few more seconds off of his boys 800 time to qualify in fourth place (2:02.05). His previous best time was 2:02.57.
Desert Christian junior Lily Kreiger had her best throw of the season by far, finishing third in the girls discus with a throw of 98 feet, 5 inches. Her previous best throw was 82-05.
The CIF Finals will be the final meet for track and field. There will be no Masters or State meets this season because of lingering COVID-19 protocols.
