 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Boys Soccer | CIF-Southern Section Division 4 First Round | Littlerock 2, Camarillo 0

Lobos use second-half surge to top Camarillo

  • 0

LITTLEROCK — The message at halftime for the Littlerock boys soccer team was to shoot more in the second half of its playoff opener on Thursday night.

The Lobos shot more and capitalized early in the second half, scoring two goals in a 2-0 victory over Camarillo in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 first-round playoff match at Littlerock High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.