Lobos use second-half surge to top Camarillo

LITTLEROCK — The message at halftime for the Littlerock boys soccer team was to shoot more in the second half of its playoff opener on Thursday night.
The Lobos shot more and capitalized early in the second half, scoring two goals in a 2-0 victory over Camarillo in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 first-round playoff match at Littlerock High School.
Littlerock (13-1-4) scored in the 44th minute and again 10 minutes later against Camarillo (6-11-4).
Littlerock will play at Adelanto (17-9-2) in a second-round match on Saturday. Adelanto defeated Sultana 4-2 on penalty kicks in the first round on Thursday, after a scoreless regulation.
“I think we started off pretty slow,” Littlerock sophomore Adrian Villafranco said. “I think we could have ended the game in the first half, but I think in the second half we picked it up. We knew we had to go for it all or we’d end up regretting it once the game is over. We started off the second half, we went for it all.
“I don’t think we were awake in the first half. In the second half, we had to go for it all, because we didn’t want to regret anything after the game. We knew we had to go for it all. If we didn’t finish them, we knew the game would get complicated. The last minutes they would come at us with everything, so we knew we had to finish the game early.”
The Lobos outshot the Scorpions in the first half, but the match was scoreless at halftime.
“We played good, but we could do better,” Littlerock junior captain Anthony Contreras Rueda said. “It was nice having people up in our stands. It was a good game. First half, it was 0-0. Second half, the goals came in and we did our stuff and on to the next round.
“The chances were there in the first half, we just didn’t finish them and we knew if we came with the same mentality in the second half, we would get the goals. We came with the same mentality and we kept on going. We wanted a second goal, once we got the first.”
It didn’t take long for the Lobos to capitalize in the second half.
Villafranco, a second-year varsity player, chipped in a shot from 5 yards on an assist from sophomore Joaquin Garcia in the 44th minute.
“I talked to them to take more shots in the second half,” Littlerock co-coach Javier Meza said. “That’s the only way we’re ever going to score. They listened. That’s the way we got the goals.
“I feel very happy. We finished pretty strong. We just have to focus on our next game on Saturday. They all played really good. We got the win.”
The Lobos had four more shots after taking a 1-0 lead before finding the back of the net again in the 54th minute.
Littlerock junior Adrian Mota had the ball on a breakaway and beat the Camarillo goalie, chipping the ball in from 8 yards. Garcia had the assist.
“The first half, I feel like we weren’t trying that much. We needed to wake up,” said Mota, a second-year varsity player. “The second half, as you saw, we woke up. The defense, they weren’t that good, so we just did those balls right there. We kept touching it and we kept talking.
“The first half, I was wasn’t happy with how I played. I played a little bit, not that good, so my coach took me out and I got mad. When stuff gets me mad in the game, I just put it out on the field. I just do my best.”
Camarillo goalie Ethan Johnson made a diving save in the 70th minute, deflecting a shot by Garcia from 15 yards. Johnson made several saves throughout the match, including deflecting a shot in the 18th and 29th minutes.
The Littlerock defense withstood an aggressive charge by Camarillo in the final 15 minutes.
Littlerock freshman goalie Nelson Flores had one save in the shutout.
“If we keep playing how we played today, keep training good every day, I think we’ll win the next round too,” Mota said. “I’m confident in my team.
“Last year was a little bit harder. It was a little bit better players last year. We just learn from the past and keep pushing through.”
Littlerock made school history last season, advancing to the Division 6 semifinals, losing to Los Altos 3-1.
The Lobos got bumped up two divisions after the deep playoff run.
“I think it gives us a lot of confidence,” Villafranco said. “I think we did pretty well last year, making it to the semis. I think we could have won that game, of course, but I think this year we’re coming out with everything, because we want to win a ring.”
Meza, who is in his 13th season co-coaching the team with his wife Gloria Meza, said the Lobos will benefit from the playoff experience.
“It’s going to be good for them,” Javier Meza said. “They were already in the playoffs last year. I tell them every game is going to be different. We’re in a different division now. It’s way stronger. It’s not going to be easy. Every game is going to be really hard. You’ve got to be ready.”
Littlerock shared the Golden League title with Quartz Hill this season. It was the Lobos’ first league title since 2005.
The Lobos had not advanced past the quarterfinals prior to last season.
“It gives us experience,” said Contreras Rueda, a three-year varsity player. “We made it far last year. We made history last year and we want to make history again this year. Hopefully we can.”
Camarillo finished third in the Coastal Canyon League.
Camarillo was bumped down from Division 3 after last season, when the Scorpions missed the playoffs, and lost in the first round two years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.