 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School Baseball | Littlerock 15, Vasquez 3 (6)

Lobos top Mustangs

Littlerock runs past young Vasquez in non-league game

  • 0

ACTON — The Littlerock baseball team had a complete team performance in a 15-3 non-league, six-inning victory at Vasquez High on Friday.

Every Lobos player in the lineup either scored or drove in a run and five starters did both.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.