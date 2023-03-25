Lobos top Mustangs

ACTON — The Littlerock baseball team had a complete team performance in a 15-3 non-league, six-inning victory at Vasquez High on Friday.
Every Lobos player in the lineup either scored or drove in a run and five starters did both.
Still, the Lobos were critical of their performance, as Littlerock improves to 7-6 overall. Vasquez is now 5-5-1.
“I feel like we could have played a lot better, eliminated the errors,” Littlerock sophomore starting pitcher Adan Herrera said. “We had a couple of miss plays, but it’s baseball, not everything can go your way. We eliminate those, we have a pretty good chance at doing something with this team and I feel like we can do something with this team.
“I feel like today we definitely worked together a lot better. We worked a lot harder. We were unselfish. It seemed like we really wanted to win today. It was a good effort and I saw that. I saw everybody making plays. We put them together.”
Littlerock jumped out to a 3-0 lead to start the game in the top of the first and never trailed, taking a 10-2 lead in the fourth.
Herrera, the leadoff batter, set the tone by drawing a walk to lead off the game.
Littlerock batters were walked 14 times, seven of which would ultimately score, and four with the bases loaded to force in a run.
Littlerock’s Mauricio Hernandez followed Herrera with a walk, senior Colt Hunter followed with an RBI single, Saul Orozco reached on an error that allowed Hernandez to score and Orozco would ultimately tag and score from third on a fly ball by Ivan Garcia.
“I feel we did very good,” Hunter said. “We could have made the easier plays. Less strikeouts. We do need less strikeouts. But I feel like we pitched pretty good and we did what we needed to do to win.”
Herrera finished 2-for-4 with four runs scored, an RBI and a walk, Hernandez was 1-for-1 with four walks, three runs scored and three RBIs and Hunter was 3-for-3 with one run and three RBIs.
“I feel like, at the beginning of the season, it was a little rough, but we’re coming together and we’re starting to work fully as a team,” Hunter said. “I feel like if we keep going as we’re going, then we could do good over the season.”
Vasquez was able to answer with two runs in the bottom of the first, but would not score again until the fifth, when the Mustangs trailed 10-2.
Vasquez’s Cameron Mendez hit a one-out single, Brandon Vasquez reached on an error and Luke Real hit a two-run single with two outs.
“We’re a young team, so this is not surprising to me,” Vasquez coach Sheldon Sparks said. “We’re going to go through struggles like this. Graduated six seniors last year. I have too many freshmen and too many sophomores. You just have to go with the growing pains and that’s where we’re at right now.”
The Lobos added three runs in the second inning, on a two-run single by Hernandez with the bases loaded and no outs and Joseph Zamudio drove in a run with a ground out with the bases loaded and one out.
Littlerock broke open the game with four runs in the fourth inning, loading the bases with no outs. Orozco and Joseph Zamudio drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded, Hunter scored on a wild pitch and No. 9 batter Jeremy Parravano drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs.
“I was able to put some guys in that weren’t necessarily playing at the beginning of the year,” Littlerock coach Ruben Ortiz said. “Give them a whole game. See what they can do. Give them more at-bats. It’s always better to be able to get game reps. There’s nothing like game reps. You can try to do it in practice, but there’s nothing that can substitute for it.”
Hunter hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to give the Lobos an 11-2 lead.
Vasquez junior pinch hitter Richie Hagiu reached on a bloop single down the first-base line with two outs in the fifth and scored on a dropped fly ball hit by Real.
“Definitely not satisfied,” Ortiz said. “I felt like we still continue to not to be able to make the easy play. That’s going to cost us definitely in league, when we’re playing Lancaster, Palmdale, Eastside, Pete Knight. It will definitely cost us if we can’t make the easy plays.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve been trying to change the dynamic. That’s my No. 1 thing is trying to change the dynamic and trying to teach the kids to play the right way and not just five of the guys or nine of the guys, but everyone on the roster, be able to teach them the right way to play the game. That’s where we’re heading to. We’re not there yet, but I feel that’s the direction we’re in.”
Littlerock added another four runs in the top of the sixth.
Herrera hit an RBI single with the bases loaded and one out, Hernandez followed with a bases-loaded walk, Hunter then hit a one-run bloop single and Orozco drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.
“He’s a good coach,” Sparks said of Ortiz. “He’s really turned that program around. He really has. All the respect to him. He really has just brought a different energy and a different mentality to that team. I was very impressed today with what he did.
“We play them every year. One year we’re good and one year they’re good, so we keep going back and fourth.”
Herrera threw a complete game for the Lobos on the mound, finishing with five strikeouts and giving up three runs on five hits, one walk and one hit batter.
“I feel like I pitched pretty well, but I have to eliminate the little things, like me being inconsistent and throwing more strikes and letting my defense work a little bit more,” said Herrera, a second-year varsity player. “I definitely think it’s the best that I’ve pitched this season so far, but there’s still a lot of season ahead and I intend to pitch a lot better.”
Hunter, the Lobos’ catcher, said Herrera was able to rely on his defense.
“Mainly our defense around him,” said Hunter, a third-year varsity player. “We’ve had little errors, stuff that could have been fixed, but he had confidence because he had a good defense behind him and his stuff was working today.”
Ortiz said the Lobos’ defense made enough plays behind Herrera.
“Just making plays,” Ortiz said. “He doesn’t pitch hard, so he’s going to get ground balls and fly balls. We made enough plays where his pitch count wasn’t super high and just pitching strikes. Not walking many guys and keeping the pitch count low. Adan pitched strikes.”
Despite the offensive output, Littlerock finished with seven hits, compared to five by Vasquez. The Lobos also committed five errors and the Mustangs had three miscues.
Littlerock plays a doubleheader at Golden Valley today. The Lobos, currently fourth in the Golden League, resume league play next week against Lancaster.
Littlerock is close to equaling its win total from last season, when the Lobos finished 8-12 overall and sixth in league.
Vasquez resumes Heritage League play next week on Wednesday and Thursday against Valley Torah. The Mustangs are currently third in league at 3-1-1, after finishing second last year.
The Mustangs had four rainouts, two of which will not be rescheduled, and will play a makeup game against visiting Lancaster Baptist on April 4.
“Hopefully it doesn’t rain,” Sparks said.
Sparks said the Mustangs have not been able to practice for approximately two and a half weeks.
“They’re in the same boat. We’re all in the same boat,” Sparks said. “For a younger team it magnifies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.