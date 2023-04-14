Lobos top Falcons

PALMDALE — The first four Littlerock softball batters in the lineup scored against Palmdale in the top of the first inning on Thursday.
The Lobos never trailed and pulled away for a 13-3 Golden League victory in six innings at Palmdale High School.
Littlerock improves to 4-6 in league, while Palmdale falls to 2-8. The two teams were tied in the Golden League entering the week with identical 2-6 records. Littlerock defeated Palmdale 10-2 in the first game on Tuesday.
“I think we played well today, but we just need to limit the errors in the first inning and then we’ll play good,” said Littlerock sophomore Liz Thompson, a second-year varsity player. “It’s kind of a big deal, because for the past couple of weeks we haven’t been really winning. We finally got out of that slump and we’re actually winning now. Hopefully we keep winning and for our next two weeks, we keep winning.”
Thompson was part of the first-inning scoring for the Lobos, as the No. 3 batter in the lineup.
Littlerock’s Raunae Moringlane led off the first by reaching on an error and scored when Chloe Paez followed with a double to center field.
Thompson followed with an RBI single and Annaley Tufts was hit by a pitch and scored on an error.
Palmdale answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, as senior leadoff batter Lily Villegas also reached on an error.
Villegas scored on an RBI single by junior Jazmine Sotelo, who scored on a two-out double by senior Mia Gutierez.
“I feel there’s definitely room for improvement,” said Villegas, a four-year varsity player. “But it was definitely more energy than Tuesday’s game. I feel like if anything, we’re just missing the confidence and just when we go against the other teams, just hearing the name of the other team, it kind of puts us all in a little chokehold. I feel that confidence is all we need.”
Palmdale also scored two runs in the first inning against Littlerock on Tuesday, but on Thursday, cutting the deficit to 4-2 in the first would be as close as the Falcons would get.
“A lot of it is experience,” Palmdale coach Monica Dopson said. “Even my returning players, they don’t necessarily have a lot of experience. They come out and they work hard. Yesterday I threw batting practice the entire game. I threw it live. Lily caught the entire practice and I threw. I threw everything. I threw fastballs, changeups, curves, drops. Made it work. I think we made some really good contact today, we just weren’t able to finish it off.
“A lot of times when you’re chasing so many runs, it makes it hard to overcome that. It overshadows what good they did do. We made some really good contact.”
Littlerock scored three runs in the third inning on two hits and three errors.
Paez led off the inning by reaching on an error and scored on a wild-pitch strikeout.
Tufts drew a walk with one out and Raulaya Moringlane reached on an error. Tufts scored on a ground ball by Erika Banuelos and Sofia Calderon drove in Raulaya Moringlane with an RBI single.
“I think we did some good stuff,” Dopson said. “You saw some really great plays, but then the simple, basic, routine plays we struggled with, only because they get so excited to make a play they forget to field the ball and then throw. Then they attempted to throw the ball before they even had it.
“There was some good stuff that happened, that’s the one important thing to understand. We don’t have a lot of experience and they get better every day.”
The Falcons have six returning players.
Palmdale scored its final run in the third, when Sotelo tripled and then scored. Sotelo finished 2-for-2 for Palmdale and Gutierrez was 2-for-3.
Littlerock outhit Palmdale 8-2 and took advantage of seven Palmdale errors, while the Lobos made two errors.
“With this team, there’s always something they’re improving on and something they regress back to and that’s just from time playing the game itself, understanding the game,” Littlerock coach Dennis Henderson said. “As a coach, if it’s a team that’s been playing for a long time, you might get a little upset. As a team, you look at it, 60 percent of them are first- or second-year players in an organized team. They might have played catch some, maybe a little bit of parks and rec once or twice, but never actually played on a team. It’s trying to get them on par or at least let’s make the basic play, let’s get the out. The outstanding play I’m not worried about.
“Let’s see if we can eliminate 70 percent of the errors that we’re making that are basic, pop flies, ground balls.”
Henderson said the Lobos lost six players to graduation from last year’s team.
“You’ll never see me get mad if you go after a ball with your glove and you’re hustling,” Henderson said. “Hustling is something that everyone can do, regardless of your athletic ability. Everybody can hustle. I tell them, ‘If you hustle, you’ll be staying out on the field. If you can get better every day you step out here, you’ll be on the field.’
“With us, like today, I’ll take those things we didn’t do very well and those will be the first things we’ll start on in practice. Once they get that knowledge, they’re going to be a great competitive team. Right now, they’re trying to figure out stuff.”
Paez threw a complete game for the Lobos, giving up three runs on six hits and a hit batter, while striking out 10 and not walking a batter.
Littlerock added three runs in the fourth. Paez and Thompson drew back-to-back walks with two outs and scored and Tufts hit an RBI single and also scored.
“I would say picking each other up,” Thompson said. “If someone is down, we’ll pick each other up right away, just our spirit like that.”
The Lobos added three runs in the sixth inning to seal the victory.
Paez and Thompson drew back-to-back walks to lead off the inning and Tufts reached reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases with no outs.
Raulaya Moringlane hit an RBI single, Tufts scored on a wild pitch and Calderon scored on an error.
The Palmdale defense turned a double play in the sixth, including forcing a runner out at home to limit the rally.
Littlerock plays a two-game series against Knight next week.
Palmdale junior starting pitcher Valery Meza gave up eight hits, five walks and a hit batter, striking out five in six innings.
Villegas said some of her teammates just need more playing time to improve.
“It’s letting them play and letting them see how it works and letting them grow as a player,” she said.
Palmdale will play a two-game series against Highland next week and then finish the regular season with two games against Lancaster.
Palmdale will host Paraclete in a non-league game today.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Dopson said. “Personally, Paraclete should win a CIF title. We’ll see. They’re a very talented team and they have an amazing coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.