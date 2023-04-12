Lobos top Falcons

PALMDALE — The Littlerock and Palmdale boys tennis teams are both in different stages of rebuilding.
The Lobos have built on their team from last year, while the Falcons are starting over with several new-to-tennis players and a new coach in Aaron Hirst.
Both teams fielded just two singles players in Tuesday’s Golden League match at Palmdale High, but Littlerock took the edge in doubles with a 9-4 victory.
The Lobos fielded three doubles teams, while Palmdale had just two. Each of Littlerock’s teams benefitted from a forfeit victory, but they also swept all six matches they played.
Littlerock’s normal No. 1 doubles team of Pablo Jimenez and Tanner Briggs split up on Tuesday to play with different partners.
“Today, me and Pablo were going to double, but we wanted a little change,” Briggs said.
Jimenez teamed up with Saul Lopez for two 6-0 victories.
“With Saul, it was pretty good,” Jimenez said. “He’s really aggressive at the net. It’s like cereal and milk, he gets it over the net and when they get it over, I just go for it, try to get it over with. Me and Saul work really good.”
Briggs won 6-1, 6-4 with Angel Castro.
“It was the first time playing with Angel and I actually enjoyed it,” Briggs said. “Me and him are really competitive, so it’s easy to work with him.”
Briggs and Castro were playing in the final set of the day and were tied 3-all and 4-all with Palmdale’s No. 1 team before finally pulling ahead to win the next two games to close the match.
“Being tied is kind of just stressful, because you worry about whose going to get the next point,” Briggs said. “Me and Angel, we kind of worked through it. We were a little bit unfocused, but then we really got focused back into the game.”
Briggs and Jimenez, both seniors, have been playing well together throughout the rest of the season.
“We both have a few things we need to work on, but I feel we got it this year,” Jimenez said. “When we went against Lancaster, we did really good against their No. 1 singles. We played really well.”
They have seen growth in each other’s game.
“Pablo has improved a lot, he really has,” Briggs said. “He’s a good teammate. Me and him, we’re captains of the team and I feel like we lead the team pretty good, because we’re kind of like a family.”
The duo has high hopes for the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament at the end of this month.
“Me and Pablo together, I think that’s what it’s going to be for Golden League finals,” Briggs said. “I think me and Pablo improved a little bit, except we do get tired. I think last year we had a lot more energy. But this year, we started off as singles and then we worked our way back up to doubles. So, we’re really trying to get back to that spot from last year.”
The Lobos’ other doubles team of brothers Skyler and Dylan Field won their sets 6-2, 6-0.
“I really like the team this year,” Jimenez said. “Last year was pretty nice, but we have more people this year, so it’s more fun.”
Briggs agreed about the team’s chemistry.
“I love the team,” he said. “We have some newcomers. I enjoy them, they bring good energy to the team. We really know how to be a team. It’s a lot bigger than last year, which makes it more exciting.”
The Falcons won all four singles sets.
Juan Del Rio, who started playing tennis this season, won his two sets, 6-0 and 6-1.
“It was good, it was just the wind,” he said about his day on the court. “It’s better than most of the games we’ve had.”
Del Rio, who also plays soccer, came out to play at the encouragement of Hirst, who is his teacher at Palmdale High.
“I went to practice and the first time, I just beat everyone,” Del Rio said. “I got my most training by competing with other teams. That was pretty tough. But, little by little, I’ve been picking up new tricks from other teammates. Now that we’re doing rematches, I think I’m doing better overall.”
He picked up the game quickly and has had fun with it along the way.
“I like it,” he said. “It was worth the try.”
Del Rio picked up the only two points for the Falcons the first time they played the Lobos earlier this season.
“We showed a great deal of improvement from the first time we met Littlerock this year,” Hirst said. “We’re seeing a lot of growth since the beginning of the year. Being as this is a rebuilding year, it’s a positive sign for what the future looks like.”
Del Rio, a junior, said he plans to play next year as well.
“We’re going to work on that swing of his and try to make him look a little more traditional,” Hirst said. “But we also want to let him inspire the other guys. Once they seem him doing things correctly, they’ll kind of want to parrot what he does.”
Palmdale’s other singles player, Kevin Torres, is one of the only returning players for the Falcons, as everyone else is new to the game. Torres struggled in his first set, but fought for a 7-5 win and went on to win his second set 6-2.
“Kevin battled real well,” Hirst said. “That was good for multiple reasons. It was good for the team and it was also good for Kevin. Sometimes I don’t think he knows how good he can really be.”
The Falcons lost to Eastside in a makeup match on Monday, and will play the Lions again on Thursday.
“(Kevin) was so excited he said he can’t wait to play Eastside again,” Hirst said.
Littlerock plays Knight on Thursday at Palmdale High.
