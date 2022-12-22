Lobos take home trophy

ACTON — The Littlerock boys basketball team had a dominating start in the championship game of the Vasquez Holiday Classic on Wednesday night against Trinity Classical Academy.
The Lobos scored the first nine points of the game, built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and cruised to an 89-56 victory to clinch the championship trophy.
The Lobos (10-3) savored the moment, posing for several team photos after the victory, including one with the team wearing tournament championship T-shirts.
“It’s pretty cool, doing this. We came out here to have fun, playing against some smaller competition,” Littlerock junior William Young Jr. said. “We should have won and we did what we should have done. Winning championships is always fun.
“It’s a championship game. Yesterday we came out slow and we didn’t want to have that same start, so we came out hard and fast and the game was kind of over from there.”
Littlerock advanced to the title game with a 54-48 win over Golden League rival Palmdale in a tournament pool-play game on Tuesday.
“Preparation is always the key,” Littlerock coach Gene Myvett said. “Start from the beginning. Make that statement early and the game will flow as it should. You’ve got to se the tone right from the beginning. That’s what we needed. Show energy, intensity and aggressiveness and just toughness and let the game play out from there.”
Littlerock jumped out to a 32-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Young scored 11 of his game-high 38 points in the first quarter and 15 points in the second quarter, when the Lobos outscored the Knights (11-4) 29-14 in the second to take a 61-24 lead at halftime.
Littlerock senior Omari Penn finished with 18 points, 14 in the first half.
“It’s cool,” Penn said. “It feels good going into Christmas. There’s nothing better than getting a W and a championship with your teammates, with your friends and family. It feels really good.”
Littlerock senior Travis Moore finished with 16 points and senior Michael Francia added 15, as the Lobos emptied their bench starting in the second quarter, even before there was a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“It was good for them to get the experience, especially in a championship game,” Myvett said. “Now, with the rest of this week off from school, physical training, watching film and just learning the game. Continue to stay sharp, sharp in our minds. Keep our bodies strong and healthy.
“When we play Cal City next Jan. 6, that will give us a good two weeks to get us ready for that road game.”
Trinity junior Lucas Spring and senior Bram Yoo both scored a team-high 15 points.
Palmdale 91, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 62
Palmdale broke open a close game with a 31-point second quarter to clinch second place in the Vasquez Holiday Classic.
Senior David Harper led the Falcons (5-8) with 36 points, 22 in the first half and 12 in the second quarter.
“Great turnaround after yesterday’s loss,” Palmdale coach Greg Slade said. “I thought the energy was good, from start to finish. I felt like they came in ready. Their mindset was to go out and win. They shared the ball extremely well. 91 points is always a blessing. We didn’t see that coming. I thought that they responded well and played Palmdale basketball.
“It’s a great chance to kind of keep the guys in town. Keep them close knit. In years past, we would have to travel out of the city and we will actually be traveling next week. For this week, it was a good tuneup to prepare for going outside of the city. I think Vasquez welcomed everybody from around the Valley and it was a pleasure to take part in it.”
Palmdale led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored Palmdale Aerospace 31-13 in the second quarter to take a 49-29 lead at halftime.
Palmdale junior Jamari Owens finished with 23 points and junior Jaelen Stenhouse added 11 points.
“I feel like we had two big standouts, Jamari Owens and David Harper,” Slade said. “Those two guys have been our leaders, throughout the whole year. It was good to see them get some accomplishments along the journey. I was proud of them and the way they played. They played together.”
Palmdale Aerospace sophomore Tobi Akinsete led the Griffins (3-12) with 21 points and sophomore Johnathan Wogu added 14 points.
“I think they played hard,” Palmdale Aerospace Academy assistant coach Anthony Ward said. “Toby (Akinsete) came out strong and gave us a lot of effort. We knew it was going to be a tough game. (Harper) is really tough, so we just came out and fought.
“For our team, we’re a young team. Most of our players are sophomores and freshmen, so this is a growing experience. Being able to play against the talent that’s out here is going to be good for our kids the next couple of years, as we grow as a team.”
Vasquez 58, Desert Christian 28
Vasquez senior Johnny Abarghoei scored a game-high 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers in the victory over Desert Christian.
Abarghoei made four 3s in the first quarter, as the Mustangs (5-7) outscored the Knights 16-6 in the opening quarter.
Vasquez senior Brody Villasenor added 13 points for the Mustangs, who led 29-10 at halftime.
It was the third Vasquez win over Desert Christian (1-10) this season, having defeated the Knights twice in Heritage League games so far.
Desert Christian sophomore Josiah Barragan scored nine points and senior Jaiden Salva finished with eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.