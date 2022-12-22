 Skip to main content
Boys Basketball | Vasquez Holiday Classic | Championship: Littlerock 89, TCA 56

Lobos take home trophy

Littlerock routs Trinity Classical for tourney title

ACTON — The Littlerock boys basketball team had a dominating start in the championship game of the Vasquez Holiday Classic on Wednesday night against Trinity Classical Academy.

The Lobos scored the first nine points of the game, built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and cruised to an 89-56 victory to clinch the championship trophy.

