Lobos soccer tops AV, pulls into tie for 1st

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team followed up Wednesday’s big win over Quartz Hill with a 4-0 over Antelope Valley, Friday, to begin the second half of Golden League play.
The Lobos (8-1-2, 6-1-1 GL) are now tied for first with Quartz Hill in the lead standings after the Royals (6-1-1 GL) tied Palmdale on Friday.
Littlerock led 2-0 at halftime, but didn’t score their first goal until the 32nd minute.
“AV had a great start, they were defending very well and gave us a good fight,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said.
Adrian Villafranco put the Lobos on the board in the 32nd minute with an assist by Joaquin Garcia.
Then, in the 39th minute, Garcia scored on a penalty kick.
Eleven minutes into the second half, Garcia assisted on Adrian Mota’s goal and, two minutes later, scored his second goal of the game on an assist by Ricardo Morales Navarro.
Garcia took part in each of Littlerock’s four goals, finishing with two goals and two assists.
Littlerock goalkeepers Nelson Flores and Alexis Larios Martinez each posted one save and combined for the shutout victory.
The Lobos play at Highland on Wednesday. Their lone loss of the season is to the Bulldogs, 1-0 on Dec. 2.
The Antelopes (2-6-2, 0-6-2 GL) play host to Eastside on Wednesday. They tied the Lions 1-1 on Dec. 2.
— St. Anthony 1, Paraclete 0
— Littlerock 60, Antelope Valley 58, OT
— Quartz Hill 76, Palmdale 47
— Eastside 55, Lancaster 33
— Buckley 59, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 38
