Lobos shut out Spirits in boys soccer

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated Paraclete 4-0 in a non-league game on Tuesday.
Senior goalkeeper Felipe Ramos made three saves to earn the shutout victory for the Lobos (2-0).
Littlerock seniors Derick Romero and Jose Solano and freshmen Adrian Villafranco and Joaquin Garcia scored one goal apiece.
Sophomore Angel Montes De Oca picked up two assists for the Lobos, while senior Martin Barranco Luna contributed one assist.
Littlerock opens Golden League play against Antelope Valley on Dec. 1.
“We are starting preseason very well,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said. “The boys are working well together and are ready for league when we return from (Thanksgiving) break.”
Tuesday’s game was the season opener for the Spirits (0-1), who play another non-league game against Heritage Christian on Dec. 2.
Boys Basketball
Antelope Valley 73, California City 22
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Antelope Valley boys basketball team routed California City 73-33 in a non-league contest on Tuesday.
The Antelopes (5-2) outscored the Ravens 43-8 in the second half.
Zehren Hilton scored 22 points to lead Antelope Valley, a night after scoring 50 in a 103-30 victory over Vasquez.
Antelope Valley plays host to Desert on Monday before opening Golden League play at Littlerock next Wednesday.
California City (0-3) plays host to Trona on Tuesday.
