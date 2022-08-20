 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
HS Football | Littlerock 28, Rosamond 0

Lobos shut out Roadrunners in season opener

  • 0

ROSAMOND — Penalties, turnovers, muffs, mental mistakes.

The game between Littlerock and Rosamond had it all. But, of course, it was to be expected since it was the opening game of the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.