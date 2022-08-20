Lobos shut out Roadrunners in season opener

ROSAMOND — Penalties, turnovers, muffs, mental mistakes.
The game between Littlerock and Rosamond had it all. But, of course, it was to be expected since it was the opening game of the season.
Senior quarterback Kohen Spruce, making his first start at the varsity level, tossed three touchdowns as the Lobos had no problems with the Roadrunners with a convincing 28-0 victory, Friday night, at Rosamond High School.
It was the second season in a row that Littlerock (1-0) has defeated Rosamond. Last season, the Lobos knocked off the Roadrunners, 14-6 at Littlerock. Rosamond had won the previous four meetings before last year.
It was also the fourth year under head coach Joe Carnevali that Littlerock has won its opening game of the season.
“Tonight, the boys held over pretty disciplined,” Carnevali said. “We didn’t let the major turnovers affect us. In the past, those turnovers would’ve caused the boys to give up.
“This was a great opening victory for us. We still have a lot of things to clean up including our mental mistakes. I thought Rosamond put up a good fight.”
It wasn’t the auspicious beginning to open the season that first-year head coach Jamal Cathcart had hoped for.
“I think our downfall was penalties and lots of them,” Cathcart said. “Tonight we were able to see our strong points and our weak points. We have some things to clean up, and we’ll make our adjustments. Right now, it’s about getting the guys to mesh after a season like last year. We’re starting from the bottom. Offensively, we couldn’t get in a rhythm, but defensively, we played pretty good.”
The Roadrunners did force the Lobos into four turnovers, including two picks off Spruce, however, they did commit two of their own. Littlerock played with a short field much of the entire night.
The Lobos got on the board first following a dismal punt by Rosamond that only traveled four yards, giving Littlerock possession on the Roadrunners’ 34-yard line. On the next play Spruce connected with Joseph Zamudio on the slant over the middle and Zamudio did the rest for a 34-yard touchdown. Following the 2-point conversion, the Lobos grabbed an 8-0 lead.
Following another muffed punt, Littlerock took over on Rosamond’s 26-yard line. Two plays later, Spruce found Peter Zamudio, Joseph’s older brother, on a fade route from 25 yards out to extend the lead to 14-0.
The Roadrunners had trouble moving the ball the entire night. Littlerock held Rosamond to 100 yards of total offense the entire night.
“I thought we played pretty well. It was a good first game for us,” Spruce said. “I think we could have done better and scored more touchdowns. We had a couple of setbacks. It was the first game and we were rusty, but I’m still pleased with the victory.”
Leading 14-0 in the third quarter, a big 42-yard run by Ray Guzman put the ball on the Rosamond 20-yard line. Three plays later, Spruce hit Joseph Zamudio from five yards out for his second touchdown of the game for a 22-0 lead.
Both of Joseph Zamudio’s receptions were touchdowns and Peter Zamudio finished with three receptions for 36 yards.
“It’s tough,” Rosamond’s Tristan Sowell said. “After last year, we were so broken apart. We know this will take time. We’re going to find our flaws, fix them and move forward.
“We’ll get better in time and fix our mistakes. We just need a little time to heal. We have to forget about this game. This game will show us how we’ll progress the rest of the season.”
Sowell led Rosamond with 63 yards on 12 carries and Jordyn Bowers added 50 yards on nine carries.
Littlerock’s Ronald Coleman celebrated his 18th birthday on Friday with 51 yards on 14 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run which gave the Lobos a 28-0 lead.
